NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Blues, Flames, Stars, Blackhawks

thehockeywriters.com
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumours: Plante, Luypen, Kurashev, Jones
As the offseason proceeds, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to find ways to rearrange. Although not all of their related headlines can involve the most prominent names in today’s game, that doesn’t mean that those being written into their story won’t be necessary pieces to Chicago’s puzzle.
The Hockey Writers
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Paul Stastny
One of the bigger names who remain on the free agent market is Paul Stastny. While the 36-year-old is no longer the offensive star he was in his early days with the Colorado Avalanche, he has proven to still be a solid secondary scorer while maintaining his impressive defensive awareness. In 71 games last season as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, he produced 21 goals and 45 points.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 2022-23 Lineup Boosted By Summer Arrivals
It’s no secret that Ottawa Senators general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion’s stock has risen dramatically this summer. Since acquiring Claude Giroux and winning the Matt Murray trade, the temperature radiating from his hot seat has cooled. For the first time in a while, he isn’t the NHL’s most under siege GM. His reputation has rebounded since the start of the offseason, reflecting the quality surge on Ottawa’s roster.
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Islanders Not Being Helped by Lamoriello’s Secrecy
As the offseason trudges on into August, the New York Islanders still have not made a move in free agency to impact their roster. The trade for Alexander Romanov at the draft solved one of their biggest questions, but many remain, including who will be their scoring threat. The team lost out on Johnny Gaudreau — although it is unclear how involved they were — and did not land Matthew Tkachuk. Now they have a chance at Nazem Kadri or a bevy of restricted free agents (RFAs) to improve their offense. However, the question is the same as last year: why has there been radio silence out of the Islanders’ camp?
The Hockey Writers
Adidas Steps Away: Who Will Supply the NHL’s New Jerseys?
It’s time for Adidas and the NHL to update their relationship statuses, as the German sports clothing brand will not extend its contract as the league’s uniform and apparel supplier beyond the 2023-24 season, paving the way for a new manufacturer to step into the Bavarian company’s shoes.
MLB・
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Need Another Big Season From Stephenson
The 2021-22 campaign was not a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights as they missed the postseason for the first time in their brief history. There were more injuries than highlights, as three of their offensive stars – Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone – all played fewer than 40 games.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
5 Oilers Who Could Reach Milestones in 2022-23
It almost still feels like yesterday that Artturi Lehkonen scored on Mike Smith moments into overtime of Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Final series, giving the Colorado Avalanche a 4-0 series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. But incredibly, the beginning of August means that the Oilers are now...
The Hockey Writers
Making Sense of the Phil Kessel to Edmonton Oilers Rumors
Over the last few days, Phil Kessel heading to the Edmonton Oilers chatter has gotten louder. There hasn’t been confirmation from the organization that anyone has talked to Kessel’s agent, nor suggestions by the player that he’s looking at Edmonton, but some reputable insiders are putting the pieces together and calling Kessel-to-Edmonton a good fit.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Will Be Just Fine Without Backstrom
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, which is a rather complicated procedure. The 34-year-old is coming off a 47-game campaign in 2021-22, with 6 goals and 25 assists, and is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season in 2022-23. Backstrom...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Next Number Retired Needs to Be John MacLean
On Friday, the New York Islanders hired John MacLean as an assistant coach. He has a long history with general manager Lou Lamoriello; in 1983, he was drafted by Lamoriello, who was GM of the New Jersey Devils. The man called “Johnny Mac” put up 701 points in 934 games in red and black.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ Luostarinen Extension Shows He Earned His Roster Spot
The Florida Panthers made some progress on re-signing their restricted free agents this past offseason. One of those key pieces was getting back forward Eetu Luostarinen on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million per season. This last season helped establish himself as their fourth-line center with his regular season and playoff performances.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers officially unveiled as new Flames AHL affiliate
The Calgary Flames have announced the name of their new American Hockey League affiliate as the Calgary Wranglers, set to begin play at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the 2022–23 AHL regular season. The Wranglers are the ninth incarnation of Calgary’s AHL franchise, which has existed since 1977 when it...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Islanders, Blues, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Islanders set to announce a few deals are done? Will the Toronto Maple Leafs keep both Calle Jarnkrok and Alex Kerfoot on their roster?. David Perron talks about his exit from the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild are...
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets: 5 Remaining Free-Agent Forwards to Target
One question Kevin Cheveldayoff should be asking right now is “who’s the best of the rest?”. It’s no secret the Winnipeg Jets have not had a strong offseason. While other teams loaded up on new talent over the past few weeks, GM Cheveldayoff only tinkered, making no additions that will move the needle at the NHL level.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Have Options to Open Up Some Cap Space
The New York Islanders are one of the few teams that are looking to sign Nazem Kadri and add him to an already talented roster. Kadri is one of the more talented centers on the market and has yet to sign with a team in free agency, making for one of the intriguing storylines of the offseason. Adding him to the Islanders’ forward unit would put the team over the top and make them possibly one of the best in the Eastern Conference.
Comments / 0