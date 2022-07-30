Lightning Will Face Stiff Competition in Atlantic Division in 2022-23

thehockeywriters.com
Blackhawks Making Same Rebuilding Mistakes As Sabres Did
Rebuilding a franchise is not a simple task, especially when it is accomplished by tearing everything down to the bottom and starting from scratch. The Buffalo Sabres did this back in the 2013-14 season when they traded away star players like Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek, and Jason Pominville, and the Chicago Blackhawks are following this same formula for their current teardown. At the 2022 NHL Draft, they traded away Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens. Both players are yet to turn 25 years old, and the moves stunned the hockey world when commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcements.
Islanders Not Being Helped by Lamoriello’s Secrecy
As the offseason trudges on into August, the New York Islanders still have not made a move in free agency to impact their roster. The trade for Alexander Romanov at the draft solved one of their biggest questions, but many remain, including who will be their scoring threat. The team lost out on Johnny Gaudreau — although it is unclear how involved they were — and did not land Matthew Tkachuk. Now they have a chance at Nazem Kadri or a bevy of restricted free agents (RFAs) to improve their offense. However, the question is the same as last year: why has there been radio silence out of the Islanders’ camp?
Capitals Will Be Just Fine Without Backstrom
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, which is a rather complicated procedure. The 34-year-old is coming off a 47-game campaign in 2021-22, with 6 goals and 25 assists, and is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season in 2022-23. Backstrom...
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Kyle Dubas’ Evolving Strategy
Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas has taken plenty of flack from fans and some media about his supposed tactic of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The question is, has he been repeating the same mistakes, or has his philosophy adapted...
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks, P.K. Subban Talk
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have given goaltending prospect Michael DiPietro permission to seek a trade. Meanwhile, there’s more momentum surrounding the idea that Phil Kessel might be a fit with the Edmonton Oilers. Why did Max Domi choose to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks?...
Flyers’ 2022-23 Line Predictions
The Philadelphia Flyers finished last in the Metropolitan Division last season and are looking to find a way to change their fortunes. Not a whole lot was brought in or left, but the lines could be much different after training camp. Many are anxiously awaiting the start of the season in hopes the Flyers can improve and get back into the playoff picture with John Tortorella at the helm.
Maple Leafs Commentary: 7 Questions the Team Will Soon Answer
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Commentary, I’ll take a look at seven questions (of the myriad of questions) that will soon be answered by the Maple Leafs. So much is unknown about this particular team. But time will tell. It was a similar situation last season...
Sabres Could Use Kane but the Cost Could Be Too High
Patrick Kane has been a superstar in the NHL for over a decade, as he continually carries the load for the Chicago Blackhawks‘ offense season after season. With a rebuild well underway, it’s more than likely we will see Kane on the move for the first time in his career. Could the Buffalo Sabres have their eye on him?
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Now that Jesse Puljujarvi is signed, Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland should have an easier time trading him. Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft may be on different pages in this regard, but they ultimately want what’s best for the team. Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really...
Blackhawks News & Rumours: Plante, Luypen, Kurashev, Jones
As the offseason proceeds, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to find ways to rearrange. Although not all of their related headlines can involve the most prominent names in today’s game, that doesn’t mean that those being written into their story won’t be necessary pieces to Chicago’s puzzle.
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Ruff, Severson, Advice & More
I am extremely excited to share my first edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on Twitter asking for questions, and you did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss head coach Lindy Ruff, the goaltending tandem, and my advice for someone hoping to break into sports media.
4 Maple Leafs Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
In any season, there are always going to be players that are going to be heavily scrutinized. With the Toronto Maple Leafs, that scrutiny is even more magnified given the fan base and attention from the mainstream media. Even though there have been bright spots in a player’s career, it’s...
Panthers’ Luostarinen Extension Shows He Earned His Roster Spot
The Florida Panthers made some progress on re-signing their restricted free agents this past offseason. One of those key pieces was getting back forward Eetu Luostarinen on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million per season. This last season helped establish himself as their fourth-line center with his regular season and playoff performances.
Senators’ 2022-23 Lineup Boosted By Summer Arrivals
It’s no secret that Ottawa Senators general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion’s stock has risen dramatically this summer. Since acquiring Claude Giroux and winning the Matt Murray trade, the temperature radiating from his hot seat has cooled. For the first time in a while, he isn’t the NHL’s most under siege GM. His reputation has rebounded since the start of the offseason, reflecting the quality surge on Ottawa’s roster.
Making Sense of the Phil Kessel to Edmonton Oilers Rumors
Over the last few days, Phil Kessel heading to the Edmonton Oilers chatter has gotten louder. There hasn’t been confirmation from the organization that anyone has talked to Kessel’s agent, nor suggestions by the player that he’s looking at Edmonton, but some reputable insiders are putting the pieces together and calling Kessel-to-Edmonton a good fit.
Islanders Have Options to Open Up Some Cap Space
The New York Islanders are one of the few teams that are looking to sign Nazem Kadri and add him to an already talented roster. Kadri is one of the more talented centers on the market and has yet to sign with a team in free agency, making for one of the intriguing storylines of the offseason. Adding him to the Islanders’ forward unit would put the team over the top and make them possibly one of the best in the Eastern Conference.
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Paul Stastny
One of the bigger names who remain on the free agent market is Paul Stastny. While the 36-year-old is no longer the offensive star he was in his early days with the Colorado Avalanche, he has proven to still be a solid secondary scorer while maintaining his impressive defensive awareness. In 71 games last season as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, he produced 21 goals and 45 points.
Golden Knights Need Another Big Season From Stephenson
The 2021-22 campaign was not a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights as they missed the postseason for the first time in their brief history. There were more injuries than highlights, as three of their offensive stars – Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone – all played fewer than 40 games.
