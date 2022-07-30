Police search for carjacking suspects who assaulted driver

www.wsmv.com
WSMV
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
WSMV
Metro Police called to short-term rental dozens of times in 2022 for theft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Men in town for a bachelor party said they had a rude awakening when they returned to their Airbnb Saturday night. They said two cars, laptops and other items were stolen and the home was torn apart. The complex along Elliott Avenue between Eighth Avenue South...
WSMV
Local law enforcement, TBI, FBI come up empty-handed during raid, fugitive still at large
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fugitive remains at large following a raid involving Springfield Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday. Smokey Barn News reported Tuesday that residents on Golfview Lane were surprised when a team of law enforcement personnel arrived, set up a...
WSMV
Suspect sought in deadly motel shooting in Southeast Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting from Monday night at a motel in Southeast Nashville. According to police, officers arrived at the Roadway Inn on Wallace Road around 9 p.m. on Monday and found 20-year-old Javion Scruggs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the back parking lot. Dozens of shell casings littered the parking lot as detectives worked the scene.
WSMV
Clarksville police, fatal crash investigators respond to wreck involving motorcycle
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash was reported at 2:28 p.m. on Madison Street and Hillcrest Drive. According to officials, due to the nature of the injuries, fatal accident crash investigators responded to the scene. The status of...
WSMV
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are investigating a crash from Monday afternoon that killed a man from Palmyra. According to CPD, fatal crash detectives were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Michael Nulty, was transported to the hospital where he later died.
WSMV
Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people were arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
WSMV
Overturned semi carrying large amount of gas triggers multi-agency response
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A multi-agency response is underway after a semi-tractor trailer carrying 4000 to 8000 gallons of gasoline reportedly collided with a truck and overturned in a ditch Tuesday. Nashville Fire Department officials said the collision occurred on Tuesday evening at Whites Creek Pike and Sycamore Creek Road.
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police searching for 75-year-old man with dementia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a man who walked away from a senior living facility on Sunday. Ron Clay, 75, left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.
WSMV
Head-on collision kills two men in Hickman County
Centerville, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Hickman County on Monday morning. According to THP, the collision occurred on State Route 50 just after 6 a.m. James Nash, 70, of Centerville, TN, was traveling west on State Route...
Woman arrested for fatally stabbing man inside motel room
A woman was arrested for a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike.
WSMV
Missing 75-year-old Nashville man found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that a missing Nashville man was located safely. Ron Clay, 75, had left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.
WSMV
MNPD to provide enhanced security for Metro schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss the department’s plan for school security as classes are set to begin this month around Nashville. Chief Drake assured that police coverage for this school year will be the highest...
WSMV
License plate readers not authorized for immigration enforcement in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council voted to not allow license plate readers to assist with immigration enforcement on Tuesday. Council members approved the ordinance amending Section 13.80.080 of the Meto Code of Laws regarding the use of LPR technology to exclude assisting with immigration enforcement as an allowed use of LPRs.
WSMV
Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at age 96
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retired Metro Chief of Police Joe Casey died on Sunday morning, the police department announced. He was 96. Casey died on the morning of his 96th birthday. Casey served in the police department for nearly 38 years following his appointment as a patrolman in November 1951.
Nashville woman charged in hot water attack
A 51-year-old woman was charged with throwing boiling water on a man after yelling at him.
Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty
Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The state of Tennessee is now investigating after a woman from La Vergne, Tennessee, was found dead under the chairlift at Anakeesta, an official with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Chris Cannon, told WVLT News. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said they...
WSMV
Brentwood lifts open burning ban
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Brentwood has lifted its ban on open burning effective immediately. According to a Brentwood media release, Fire Chief Brian Goss lifted the burn ban due to the “significant amount of rain in our area over the past few days.” Residents can now obtain permits for open burning once again.
