Police search for carjacking suspects who assaulted driver

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people were arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.

STEWART COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO