Monkeypox a 'state disaster emergency': Gov. Hochul

www.fox5ny.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Groups providing support for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Multiple organizations are providing support to flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Beshear says tax-deductible donations first will go toward paying for each flood victim’s funeral. Among other groups accepting money donations online...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande River flows. The drivers weren’t thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
Playmaker Capital Inc. Accelerates Its Push Into Mexican and Us Hispanic Sports Markets With Acquisition of Sports Media Publisher JuanFutbol
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that it has acquired 100% of the digital assets of underdog dba JuanFutbol (“JuanFutbol”), operator of an assortment of widely popular social media and digital channels as well as leading sports-focused web properties from Soccerly SAPI de C.V., to accelerate Playmaker’s growth in key Mexican and US Hispanic markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005250/en/ Playmaker Capital Inc. Acquires JuanFutbol (Graphic: Business Wire)
MLS・
Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan as China orders live-fire drills off coast
Taiwan says close-quarter military exercises near island after departure of US House speaker amount to blockade
China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruptions
BEIJING (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus, fish and other foods from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by a top American lawmaker, Nancy Pelosi, but has avoided disrupting one of the world’s most important technology and manufacturing relationships. The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world’s smartphones and other electronics. They built that business while Beijing threatened for decades to enforce the ruling Communist Party’s claim to the island by attacking. Two-way trade soared 26% last year to $328.3 billion. Taiwan, which produces half the world’s processor chips and has technology the mainland can’t match, said sales to Chinese factories rose 24.4% to $104.3 billion.
Comments / 0