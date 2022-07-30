Couches, grills and pallets left on forest land will cost rangers thousands of dollars to clean up

www.eastidahonews.com
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
Wyoming Game and Fish now accepting license applications for the Antelope Hunt Event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Applications for licenses for the Antelope Hunt Event are now open. Wyoming State Statutes provide up to 160 licenses for up to two antelope hunt events each year. Antelope Hunt Events licenses are offered to organizations for up to a three-year period. Organizations must submit applications...
High-water temperatures prompt fishing advisory in Grand Teton National Park
South Dakota firefighters help with Wyoming wildfire
Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.
Sugarloaf Fire mapped at 553 acres in Wyoming; 19% contained with heavy rain, hail, strong winds possible Monday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An infrared flight mapped the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak at 553 acres, a Monday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three said. Containment on the fire has grown to about 19% since its initial discovery on Monday, July 25. 418...
LOOK: Beautiful Western Wyoming Home Has 41 Acres And A “Private Island”
Yup, you read that right. I found a beautiful Wyoming home with 41 acres that also has its own "Private Island." This 3,000 square foot home in Thayne, Wyoming has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and 41 covenant-free private acres with approximately 2000 feet of live water AND its very own fork in the Salt River.
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
Gov. Little makes a stop in Pocatello for groundbreaking of ‘Flying Y’ interchange
POCATELLO — A ceremonial groundbreaking Monday afternoon marked the beginning of work that, over the coming years, will see the “Flying Y” interchange in Pocatello totally remodeled. A new Interstate 15-Interstate 86 system interchange will create safer merging while increasing vehicle capacity. And the Chubbuck Road overpass...
Amid drought, some Utah homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two sisters in Utah claim West Valley City served them with a courtesy notice to address the brown lawn in their front yard. It basically states that your lawn is dying and yellow,” Amy Tieu said. “It’s counterintuitive. It’s doublespeak. We all know that we’re in a water crisis in the west and I think we need to have city ordinances and initiatives to really kind of reflect the current times.”
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Miniature Nuclear Power is Coming to Idaho in a Big Way
A couple of these things could power Twin Falls. The footprint isn't much bigger for each one than a garden shed. Contrast that with the acreage needed for solar panels and wind farms. Nuclear also has a very distinct advantage over what is typically called green energy. Wind turbines don’t spin on calm days. Clouds and darkness make solar panels a part-time solution.
Fire danger remains high across southern Idaho
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hot and dry conditions are continuing across southern Idaho, and while this weather is common in the summer, so is camping. Across the Twin Falls Fire District, there are still no fire restrictions. This means campers are allowed to build campfires on public lands. However, officials...
Mudslide closes both lanes on Colorado Highway 133 in Pitkin County
A mudslide caused both lanes on Colorado 133 in Pitkin County to close, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account. Northbound and southbound lanes between Red Dog Road and Avalanche Creek are closed until further notice. The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to expect delays. The mudslide...
Campers evacuated as wildfire near Elmo spreads
The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Region 1 at 9:06 A.M. on July 30, 2020:. Due to an imminent safety concern, FWP is closing Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park in Lake County due to wildfire danger. An evacuation order...
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
5 convicted in Idaho court for multi-million dollar counterfeit cellphone scheme
BOISE — A Federal jury in Idaho convicted five defendants Monday for their roles in operating a $41 million dollar scheme wherein they sold counterfeit cellphones and cellphone accessories on Amazon.com and eBay.com which they misrepresented as new and genuine Apple and Samsung products. Pavel Babichenko, Piotr Babichenko, Timofey...
