St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church announces homecoming & revival

www.greenvilleadvocate.com
Related
selmasun.com
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist to celebrate 100th anniversary
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. "To reach 100 years is to say that we all have been bountifully blessed," stated Rev. James Perkins, Jr., Pastor. "As we reflect on 1922, the year of the founding of our dear Ebenezer in a former dance hall with a handful of followers led by founder Pastor Love Tolbert, we must pause to acknowledge the goodness of God."
alabamanews.net
Fresh Anointing Hosts Women’s Conference “Encounter 2022”
The women’s conference, “Encounter 2022” is making its way to the Fresh Anointing Worship Center. Rising Anchor David Lamb Recently spoke with Paula Stallworth on what you can expect at the event.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge holds Community Festival
Not even the hot sun and the day-long high temperatures on Saturday deterred the Brundidge community from celebrating in festival fashion on the grounds of the Bass House on the town’s South Main Street. The Brundidge Community Festival was planned as a day of togetherness tempered with fun and...
WSFA
2 new businesses bring Troy’s historic square to full occupancy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Square, built in the early 1900s, is still open for business and is now adding two new storefronts!. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves is happy to note that with the openings, the square will be completely occupied. “What’s so exciting about these two in particular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy Messenger
Troy City Schools BOE approves personnel actions
The Troy City Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday morning and approved a number of personnel actions. All of the personnel actions were unanimously approved except for the hiring of new Troy Elementary Pre-K auxiliary teacher Frances Spann. Board member James Spann recused himself from voting on that hiring but the personnel action was approved with all other board members voting yes on the hiring. All of the personnel actions are listed below.
WSFA
Week passes in search of missing Montgomery man, 79
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed with no signs of a missing 79-year-old Montgomery man. Montgomery police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to ask residents to be on the lookout for Jessie Lawson. Lawson was last seen on July 25 sitting on the front porch of...
wdhn.com
DEADLY CRASH: Troy man killed in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy man was killed in a Sunday night car crash in Pike County. Officials responded to the scene that happened on Highway 87, around five miles south of Troy. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, left...
wdhn.com
Victim identified in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Single vehicle accident claims life of Montgomery man
Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle accident over the weekend that claimed the life of a Montgomery man. The accident happened in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. Officials say the driver, 24-year-old Martinez Santiago, had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
villages-news.com
Alabama man arrested after attack on woman at Microtel sends her to hospital
An Alabama man was arrested after an attack on a woman at the Microtel Inn & Suites sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Lady Lake police responded to the hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible domestic battery. When police arrived at Room 325, they knocked on the door, but did not get a response. A woman eventually answered the door, but would not open it. She claimed she was, “OK,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she eventually stepped outside the door, she was immediately followed by 27-year-old Reginald Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection in Coffee Co. will begin roadwork soon
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The ALDOT project to convert the intersection to a four-way stop in Coffee County has begun. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) project at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and County Road 461 in Ino will begin on Monday, August 8th. The...
WSFA
Lowndes County residents hoping for relief to sewage problem
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A stream of wastewater runs between two mobile homes in Hayneville, forcing residents to watch where they step. Sometimes they walk on cinder blocks to stay out of the sewage. “I told the mayor about it,” said resident Charles Shine. “I called him on the phone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 2 still hospitalized from Covington Co. helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two people involved in the Covington County helicopter crash on Friday are still in the hospital. Two of the three people involved in the helicopter crash on Friday evening are still in the local hospital. The EMT from the crash has been released from the...
WSFA
Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end Friday morning. The base’s first Black female commander left command. Command changes every two years, and Col. Eries Mentzer led this base where every airman that wants to be an officer must go to.
wdhn.com
Covington County residents react to helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators are working diligently trying to figure out what caused a medical helicopter to crash early Friday afternoon. It was a normal day for Dewayne Robinson and Calvin Hasley just trying to get some yard work down until they saw something unusual that stopped them in their tracks.
Woman kidnapped Tuesday in Montgomery found unharmed; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Saquan Edwards was captured about 11 a.m. around the area of Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Montgomery police and ALEA’s Aviation Unit made the arrest. The victim was also found unharmed, in Edward’s vehicle. EARLIER: A search is underway for a man sought in an early-morning kidnapping in...
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday morning. Police say 20-year-old Prattville resident Jalen Walker has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Montgomery resident Shelby McGhee. Police and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of...
alabamanews.net
Accidental Drowning Under Investigation in Dallas Co.
Dallas County authorities are investigating the accidental drowning of a Valley Grande man. The victim in the case — was the owner of a popular Selma restaurant — and he was well-known throughout the community. “Everybody knows him. I mean, this is a staple restaurant in our area....
selmasun.com
Selma police confiscate guns, arrest six in raid at former Dripz Lounge downtown on Friday
Selma police arrested six people and confiscated 11 guns during a business compliance check Friday night at the former Dripz Lounge on Water Avenue. The club, which has been the center of complaints from other downtown businesses, has been temporarily shut down after police found several business license violations as well as guns and drugs during a routine compliance check.
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
Comments / 0