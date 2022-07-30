ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen July 14

By News 5 Staff
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old male who has been missing for two weeks.

Donovan Higgins is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes

He was last seen on July 14 at his home on West 53rd Street.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

