Taylor Swift responds to critics after jet tops worst private plane CO2 emissions list: 'Loaned out' to others

ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'
Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with none other than her bestie, Taylor Swift. The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a couple of photos of her and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posing in silly fashion. In the first photo, Gomez is all smiles as she has her arm around Swift, who is holding three fingers to signify her 30th birthday.
Complex
Taylor Swift Responds to Report About Her Private Jet Usage
Taylor Swift has joined the growing list of stars who are catching heat over their private jets. According to data shared by celebrity jet tracker CelebJets, the singer-songwriter’s personal aircraft was flown 170 times between Jan. 1 and July 29. The Twitter account pulled the information from ADS-B Exchange, which refers to itself as “the world’s largest public source of unfiltered flight data.”
Taylor Swift Slams Claims About Her Private Jet Usage Amid Environmental Backlash
Musician Taylor Swift has been accused of racking up a serious number of airline miles on her private jet, which soon caught heat from various environmental advocates. Digital marketing firm Yard ranked the “All Too Well” songstress, 32, No. 1 on a list of the worst “celebrity [carbon dioxide emissions] offenders” in a study published […]
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
Brad Pitt Hires Private Investigator To Track Down Russian Oligarch Who Is Involved With Winery After Angelina Jolie Sold Her Stake
Things are getting messy. Brad Pitt hired a private investigator to track down a Russian oligarch, who is now involved with the actor's winery ever since his ex Angelina Jolie sold her stake to him, Radar reported on Tuesday, July 5. Article continues below advertisement. In the documents, the Hollywood...
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
d1softballnews.com
Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos
After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Popculture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meghan Markle Still Living With Canadian Ex When She Met Harry–Book
Meghan Markle was still living with Canadian society chef Cory Vitiello when she went on her first date with Prince Harry, a recently published biography claimed. Tom Bower, a biographer who has been vocal in his criticism of Harry and Meghan and who has been called the "Witchfinder General" by the Daily Mail for the excoriating takedowns of his subjects, has caused a media stir in the U.K. with the publication of his book Revenge: Harry, Meghan and the war between the Windsors.
This is the place that all three mothers of Elon Musk’s children have in common
News broke this week that Elon Musk had secretly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis – a high-ranking executive at Musk’s neurotechnology firm Neuralink.The children were born in November 2021, just weeks before the Tesla CEO welcomed his second child via surrogate with his on-again off-again partner Grimes, per court documents obtained by Business Insider.Shivon Zilis, 36, is currently the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a Musk-led firm which designs computer implants to allow people’s brains to control electronic devices.According to her LinkedIn profile, Zilis is a Yale-educated artificial intelligence specialist. In 2016, Zilis joined OpenAI –...
Rumors Claim Britney Spears Has An Irrefutable Prenup To Protect Her $60 Million Fortune From Sam Asghari
Britney Spear allegedly wants to protect her $60 million fortune from her husband, Sam Asghari. According to Us Weekly, Spears already has an irrefutable prenuptial agreement in place. After all, she thinks it would be overwhelming to discuss things with Asghari if they end up divorcing.
Behind the Beef: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s Feud Explained Blow By Blow
Do you ever look around at a fight between friends, and wonder, “What happened here?”. Well, we do too. Read below for a deep dive into the beginning, fiery middle, and sweet conclusion of one of today’s most famous feuds: the beef between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Support Taylor Swift's Re-Recordings in Hilarious TikTok
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are helping Taylor Swift promote her latest re-recordings in a new TikTok video!. The 50-year-old actor and 43-year-old comedian were enjoying some of Swift's tunes in a new video that was posted to The Rock's TikTok page. The duo can be seen sitting next to...
