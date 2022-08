ATLANTA, Ga. — There were red, white and blue flags flying high after the Atlanta Open finals on Sunday, but it wasn’t to signal a home victory. Australian players swept the singles and doubles titles at the ATP 250 event, as Alex de Minaur defeated Jenson Brooksby to claim his second Atlanta trophy and Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won an all-Aussie final against Jason Kubler and John Peers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO