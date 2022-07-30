Comal County Sheriff's Office: Body found believed to be missing Spring Branch woman

foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
Have you seen her? Missing woman last seen in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department sent an alert today for a missing woman last seen last week. Police are searching for Destiny Renea Montelongo, who was last seen last Friday, July 29 in the block near Airport and Springdale Blvd. Destiny is described as a white female...
Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent sentenced to 10 years for stealing from district
SAN ANTONIO - Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent Thomas Bloxham, was sentenced late Friday to 10 years for theft of property by a public servant. Prosecutors claimed Bloxham and Comal Superintendent Marc Walker used their positions to get free air conditioning and construction work done at their homes. A witness for the prosecution said the cost of the work and equipment was hidden among invoices for district construction projects like Kinder Ranch Elementary School.
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
Family of 3 accused of dumping body in plastic bin outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three has been arrested after they were caught through surveillance video dumping a body on the West side of town. On July 19th a 19-year-old woman was reported missing by her father. She was last seen alive at her apartment on the night of July 19.
Vigil held for two San Antonio teens killed in shooting
SAN ANTONIO - The families of two teenagers shot to death last week, held a vigil in front of the apartment where they were murdered. 15-year-old Angel Ray Garcia was murdered alongside his friend, 19-year-old Greg Cordova-Mejia Friday morning at the Union Pines Apartments off Pleasanton Rd. So far police...
Police are looking for suspect who stabbed a man during argument
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man during an argument just North of Downtown. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday off North Flores Street and North Laredo. Police said the two men got into an argument when the suspect stabbed the...
Suspect who gunned down man working out at North Side gym identified
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of gunning a man down while working out at a North Side gym on Monday has been identified. Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, 32, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with murder. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness...
Man sentenced to 25 years after he was caught on video punching and kicking his dog
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was caught on video punching and kicking his dog back in 2019. That’s one of the longest sentences ever received in Texas for animal cruelty. WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. The incident happened...
Two young men seen running off after nearly crashing vehicle into West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two young men who ran off after crashing their vehicle just inches from a West Side home. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Laredo Street near South Minter Street. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
REWARD: Man in construction vest robs West Side Dollar General at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who robbed a West Side Dollar General back in May. The robbery happened around 8 p.m. on May 4 at the Dollar General off West U.S. Highway 90 near Military Drive West. Police said a man wearing a bright...
Reward doubled for info on man shot to death while driving home from work back in May
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward in the case of a man shot to death while driving on a Northeast Side highway back in May. San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Jacob Rangel.
Yikes! Brave officer rescues giant lizard
SAN MARCOS, Texas – What would you do if you saw a giant lizard walking into your garage? If you said scream, you are right. But one brave officer beyond the call of duty found the lizard as he was walking into a garage. According to the San Marcos...
Nine years later and a trial is finally set after campus police shot college student
SAN ANTONIO - It’s been nine years since the shooting death of a University of the Incarnate Word student by campus police. And on Friday, a ruling came down on a wrongful death lawsuit from the 2013 incident. The fourth court of appeals denied the university's request to quash...
Survivor of El Paso Walmart shooting thinking of those who were killed 3 years ago
EL PASO — An ominous cloud of white gun smoke, bloody police boot prints and an empty baby carrier on the body of Jordan Anchondo are images that will forever live in Jamie’s mind. She can still hear the agonizing cries of men, women and children who had...
Crews fighting wildfire on Hays/Blanco County line; 800 acres burned, 30% contained
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Smoke Rider Fire has now burned 800 acres and is 30 percent contained. Fire activity has significantly diminished. Both US Hwy 290 and RR 165 are back open. =======================. TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE:. Pedernales Falls State Park is Now closed due to the threat...
Hundreds evacuated, 600 acres burnt after wildfire near Fredericksburg continues to grow
A wildfire is continuing to grow in the Hill Country area, according to fire crews. Crews are fighting a wildfire in Blanco County, on the Blanco Hays County line. 600 acres have burned, and the fire is only 10% contained. Helicopters are working to dump water on the fire, about 30 structures are threatened.
Seven Oaks tenants protest at property management office in Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a situation KABB/WOAI has been following at a local apartment complex - the tenants at Seven Oaks are now fed up with little to no repairs being made to leaking pipes and moldy walls. Monday they took their fight to Austin to get answers from...
$1 million invested in police mental health unit
SAN ANTONIO - More federal money is being invested in SAPD's mental health unit. Congressman Tony Gonzales says he's secured $1 million dollars to expand the unit, so it can respond to calls seven days a week. He says in 2020, SAPD received more than 20,000 thousand mental health-related calls...
Tenants of Seven Oaks Apartments to protest their living conditions in Austin
SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of people living in a Northwest side apartment complex are heading to Austin tomorrow to protest their living conditions. At the Seven Oaks Apartments near the medical center, many residents have been living for months without any hot water and without air conditioning. As frustration's grown,...
