www.thewindowsclub.com
Related
The Windows Club
How to fix Input Lag and Reduce Latency in VALORANT
If you are experiencing input lag in Valorant, you can try the solutions to fix the problem. When we input our computer, the GPU displays the required output on the screen. Input lag or latency occurs when the computer displays the output a few seconds after the input given by the user. Due to this issue, gamers cannot play the game properly. In this article, we will discuss some ways to fix Valorant input lag and reduce latency.
The Windows Club
BUGSPLAT.DLL was not found; Missing in League of Legends
Bugsplat.dll is a Dynamic Link Library (DLL) file. These are files that contain driver functions and instructions that are required by Windows computers to run applications properly. More so, this means that if the Bugsplat.dll file is missing, there will surely be an issue with using some programs on your computer. However, users have reported that the Bugsplat.dll was not found error pops up while trying to launch one of the most popular PC games, League of Legends.
The Windows Club
Fix Problem Finding Match in Fall Guys
A lot of users have reported that they face problems finding matches in Fall Guys. According to them, when trying to find a match, the following error message appears. There was a problem finding a match. Please check the settings and try again. In this post, we are going to...
The Windows Club
Back 4 Blood not launching or stuck on Loading screen [Fixed]
Is Back 4 Blood not launching or stuck on the Loading screen on your PC? Many Back 4 Blood users have reported being unable to launch the game. Some users even complained that Back 4 Blood gets stuck on the loading screen and just won’t open. If you are one of the affected users facing the same problem, you have landed on the correct page. Here, we are going to show you fixes that will help you launch Back 4 Blood without any issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Outer Wilds crashing, stuttering or not launching on PC
As per some reports, Outer Wilds is not launching, or is crashing, stuttering, or displaying inconsistent FPS and other performance issues. It is quite obvious that one can not enjoy the game to its fullest without resolving all these problems. In this post, we are going to see how you can fix Outer Wilds performance issues on a Windows computer easily.
The Windows Club
Discord Update failed loop in Windows 11 [Fixed]
If Discord is not updating or is stuck on checking for updates on your Windows 11/10 PC, then this post offers suggestions to help you resolve the Discord Update failed loop problem. Discord is one of the most popular gaming chat platforms. It can also be used as a separate messaging application since it works globally. Discord keeps pushing updates from time to time to improve the features and security of the application. However, if at times, Discord won’t update on your Windows system, here’s what you can do.
The Windows Club
Fix Control keeps crashing, disconnecting or freezing on PC
Control, a third-person shooter with an action-adventure theme is quite popular among players because of its distinctive playstyle. However according to some users, the game crashes at startup. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. So, if Control keeps crashing or freezing on your system, check the solutions mentioned in this post.
The Windows Club
Fix Save Failed on Ground Branch
Many users have reported that they see Save Failed on Ground Branch when playing the game. The issue means that the game is unable to save your progress. In this post, we will see how you can resolve this error message of Ground Branch. Following is the exact error message.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Mouse cursor disappears when playing games in full-screen mode
Some users have reported that their mouse cursor disappears when they play games in full-screen mode. The issue occurs only in video games and not in other programs. Also, the mouse cursor remains visible in windowed mode. Because users cannot see their mouse cursor in the full-screen mode, they must play the game in windowed mode if your mouse cursor disappears when playing games in full-screen mode, the solutions explained in this article may help you.
The Windows Club
How to disable End with black slide option in PowerPoint
By default, PowerPoint adds a black slide at the end of the original presentation. If you do not want to include such a black slide at the end in PowerPoint, here is how you can disable it. You can turn on or off the End with black slide option in PowerPoint using PowerPoint Options, Local Group Policy Editor, and Registry Editor.
The Windows Club
Excel Cursor is stuck on white cross [Fixed]
If your cursor in Excel is stuck at a white cross, the solutions provided in this article may help you fix this problem. Due to this issue, you will be unable to use the Fill Handle feature in Excel. Fill Handle makes the work easier. By using this feature, you can fill data in the cells quickly. To use Fill Handle, the white cross should change into the Plus icon when you place the white cursor on the bottom right side of a cell. Because the cursor in Excel is stuck at a white cross, you have to enter all the data manually which can be very frustrating.
The Windows Club
Fix Missing Menu Bar in Illustrator
Adobe Illustrator is among the leading vector graphic software out there. There are so many ways that Illustrator can be used to enhance artwork for any occasion. There may eventually be problems while using Illustrator. These problems may not be the fault of Illustrator, they may result from malware, corrupt software, or anything else that can go wrong. Having a missing Menu Bar in Illustrator may have a few causes.
The Windows Club
Allow or deny Write Access to Removable Drives not protected by BitLocker
If you want to allow or deny write access to removable drives that are not protected by BitLocker, here is how you can do that. It is possible to enable or disable this setting with the help of the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor on Windows 11/10 PC.
The Windows Club
How to Download and Install Illustrator Actions
Illustrator Actions are recordings of steps that are used to complete tasks. Illustrator actions can be downloaded or recorded for use or to share. Illustrator Actions makes it easy to automate any repeated task. Download and Install Illustrator Actions. Illustrator has default actions that can be found in the Actions...
The Windows Club
How to add Code Blocks and Commands in Microsoft Word
In most cases, folks tend to use Notepad to add code blocks and commands, but if you already have Microsoft Word opened, then there is no need to fire up Notepad at all. From what we can tell, Microsoft Word is just as good, if not better, if you know how to paste commands and code blocks. let us see how to add Code Blocks and Commands in Microsoft Word.
The Windows Club
Fix Missing Toolbar and Panel in Illustrator on Windows 11/10
Illustrator is a well-known and widely used vector graphic software. Since it is widely used, people might eventually have a few glitches at times. It is not common for there to be issues, but things do happen, however it is not always Illustrator’s fault. Some issues may have to do with the system.
The Windows Club
Things to know before buying an external GPU for your PC
External GPUs (eGPUs) are growing in popularity as of late as several laptop users look to gain more performance for gaming. With these types of GPUs, users can gain desktop performance on their laptops, so there is little need to purchase or create a desktop gaming rig. Things to know...
The Windows Club
How to automate Tasks with Illustrator Actions
This article will take you through the steps of how to automate tasks with Illustrator Actions. It will also show how to edit the Actions; having to repeat the same task over and over can get quite dull. Constantly repeated simple or complex tasks can be automated in Illustrator. This is especially helpful when there is a lot to do in a short time. Illustrator Action is recording a set of steps and playing them back. It is like macros in Microsoft Word, a set of actions that makes up a task is recorded and then played when it needs to be done.
The Windows Club
How to convert KML to Excel or CSV in Windows 11/10
Here is a complete guide that will help you to convert KML files to Excel worksheets or CSV format on your Windows 11/10 PC. KML (Keyhole Markup Language) is a GPS data file format used to save different types of geographical data such as location data, image overlays, annotations, etc. It was developed by Google and was primarily used by the Google Earth service. However, a lot of GPS programs also support this file format.
The Windows Club
Best browser for downloading large files on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will talk about the best browsers for downloading large files on Windows 11/10. While there are so many best free web browsers out there for streaming videos, working with emails, and a lot of other stuff, when it comes to handling big files while downloading them to the system, not all browsers are as effective as they should. So, if you are wondering which browser should be used to download large files with a good speed and optimal performance, then the list covered here can be helpful.
Comments / 0