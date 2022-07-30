2 die when gyrocopter crashes, catches fire in Clay County, sheriff says

www.clickorlando.com
click orlando
Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
News4Jax.com
Prosecutors: Man ran red light while out on bond in Clay County crash that left another man critically injured
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A judge on Monday revoked the bond for a 40-year-old man charged in a fiery crash in Clay County that severely injured a 23-year-old man in April. According to prosecutors, last month, while out on bond, Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, ran a red light. Prosecutors said it’s the same scenario that led to the crash involving Gavin Conroy, of Clay County, who suffered burns over 90% of his body.
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
News4Jax.com
Scene cleared after crash blocks lanes of Matthews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Monday night said a crash in the westbound lanes of the Matthews Bridge brought traffic to a crawl. It’s unclear how long Fire Rescue would be at the scene. Traffic appeared to be moving again around 9:10 p.m.
Police: Teenager crashed car while trying to chase down a car thief
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man allegedly trying to chase down a car thief T-boned a family's Sudan, a police report shows, causing injuries. The incident took place on Old Kings Road on Saturday. The driver's father told police that a car had been stolen from their lot, and his...
JFRD: Crash on Mathews Bridge leaves one person trapped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has conformed a crash westbound on Mathews Bridge. They state that this crash has left one person trapped in the wreckage and crews are working to save them. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JFRD has stopped all traffic...
2 dead after homemade helicopter crashes in Florida
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died after an aircraft described by authorities as “experimental” crashed in Clay County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators believe the helicopter was homemade, CBS News reported. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter touched down...
Fire marshal investigating after Monday mobile home fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released more details about the Monday mobile home fire on Cypress Crest Lane. On Monday, JFRD personnel responded to 1500 Cypress Crest Ln. in reference to a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported that the fire was “fully involved,” meaning the entire home was in flames.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for allegedly firing shotgun at neighbors who were looking for lost dog
ALACHUA, Fla. – Ronald Darrick Carlisle, 44, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly firing a shotgun at neighbors who were looking for their dog. At about 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning,...
Woman accused of helping Nassau Deputy Joshua Moyers’ killer pleads guilty to accessory charge
The woman accused of attempting to help the suspected killer of a Nassau County deputy evade arrest pleaded guilty on Tuesday. In September, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Breiana Tole, now 28, of Jacksonville, the same day Patrick McDowell was captured at a baseball field in Callahan following a five-day manhunt.
Man charged with setting fire to Fernandina Beach mechanic shop after being let go
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man is facing an arson charge after he set a business on fire shortly after being fired from his job, according to the Fernandina Police Department. According to an arrest affidavit, Daniel Rosado, 62, was both living and working at an automotive mechanic shop...
News4Jax.com
Aviation expert weighs in on fatal gyrocopter crash in Clay County
MELROSE, Fla. – Two people are dead after an experimental helicopter crashed and caught fire Saturday morning on private property in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot and a passenger died in the crash in a Melrose area. The victims’ names have not been released.
News4Jax.com
Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
First Coast News
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car in Downtown Jacksonville
Officers say when they arrived they located a submerged White Ford Transit. The dive team responded and conducted a search of the car.
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
Man in critical condition after being shot on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers arrived at 4800 Moncrief Rd. in response to a shooting. A man in his mid-30s was found shot. He was rushed to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Not much is known at this...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 29. Pedro Mondejar was seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. Mondejar is described to be approximately 5 feet...
