Garcia, Bogdan advance to meet in final of Poland Open

England's Lionesses made history as they beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final at a full-capacity Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 31 July.With each side scoring before the 90 minute mark, the game was pushed into extra time, where Chloe Kelly's first international goal saw the side victorious.The match was set to be one of year's most-watched TV events, as supporters gathered around screens across the country to cheer on the Lionesses.

