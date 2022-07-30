Garcia, Bogdan advance to meet in final of Poland Open

sports.nbcsports.com
England's Lionesses made history as they beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final at a full-capacity Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 31 July.With each side scoring before the 90 minute mark, the game was pushed into extra time, where Chloe Kelly's first international goal saw the side victorious.The match was set to be one of year’s most-watched TV events, as supporters gathered around screens across the country to cheer on the Lionesses.Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Four England players have been named in the Euro 2022 team of the tournament, while runners-up Germany have five players selected. The Lionesses were crowned champions after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final. Beth Mead is joined by England team-mates Keira Walsh, captain Leah Williamson and goalkeeper...
WASHINGTON — Simona Halep won her opening match at the Citi Open hours before another former No. 1-ranked women’s player returned to singles action for the first time in 2022. Venus Williams is set to play her first singles match in nearly a year when she faces Canadian...
GENEVA (AP) — In the 134 years since league soccer started in England, the European game has never scheduled such a disrupted season. FIFA’s decision to move the World Cup in Qatar from the normal offseason months to November and December in order to avoid the desert heat will slice into the European domestic season in a way not seen outside of international traumas like war or pandemic.
Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
England's Lionesses have become history makers by winning the EURO 2022 tournament and now you can grab your souvenir to remember the occasion. We have produced a 48-page special magazine celebrating England's fantastic 2-1 victory over Germany in the final of the UEFA Women's EURO championships. It features all the...
As teams prepare for the 2023 World Cup, newly crowned European champion England is scheduled to host the United States at Wembley Stadium in London on October 7.
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
Wales will be backed by a record crowd for a home women's international in their key World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Tuesday, 6 September. The Football Association of Wales says there has been a "surge in ticket sales on the back of a record-breaking Euro 2022 tournament". The current...
Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come. A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
Captain Leah Williamson said her England side have "changed the game in this country" as she celebrated their historic Euro 2022 victory. The Lionesses won their first major trophy as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley on Sunday. They lifted the trophy and sang Sweet Caroline in...
Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time to lift England to a 2-1 win over Germany in the European Championship on Sunday in London.
