Oakland County, MI

Rinke downplays Trump's endorsement of Dixon in governor's race; she appears at gun range

Detroit News
 3 days ago
Comments / 4

Shawn McBrien
3d ago

well, I'm tired of the way the republican party has been moving more and more back to the religious extreme right. Religion, of any kind has zero place in laws that govern everybody. Religion belongs in the home and place of worship. If you choose to follow some religious law/rules, good for you! I however do not care what your religion is, leave me out of it!

5
12freemind
3d ago

Problem with him is he can’t stick with anything. Not getting the endorsement is disaster for how he has been promoting himself.

2
Related
Detroit News

GOP governor nominee Tudor Dixon: 'Epic battle' ahead with Whitmer

Grand Rapids — Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator and first-time candidate who won the backing of powerful allies, including former President Donald Trump, will be the Michigan Republican Party's nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. With about 82% of the expected votes in the Republican contest...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government

Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County set the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. With key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats in November to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

20th House District: Arbit tops Dem field, Mansour wins GOP nod

Democrat Noah Arbit and Republican Albert Mansour will square off in the November general election after each won their party's nomination in Tuesday's primary election for the 20th House District in Oakland County. Arbit, 26, maintained a strong lead as results rolled in. He carried 46.6% of the vote over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer

(AP) – Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

GOP rival dismisses Trump’s endorsement in Michigan race for governor

BRIGHTON, Mich. — Last Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon in this week’s Republican gubernatorial primary in Michigan. And on Monday morning, her GOP rival Kevin Rinke downplayed the impact of that endorsement. “If President Trump was so convinced that Tudor was great, why didn’t he...
POLITICO

There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary

With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Washington wins Wayne County sheriff Democratic primary

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington will remain Wayne County Sheriff to complete his partial term after he beat challengers Walter Epps, a former Wayne County sheriff's lieutenant, and former Detroit police officer Joan Merriweather. Washington got 47% of the vote. Merriweather, who also worked for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office,...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know

Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
MICHIGAN STATE

