ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US judge rules against Libya's Hifter in war crimes suits

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A Virginia judge has entered a default judgment against a Libyan military commander after he repeatedly failed to show up for depositions in a federal lawsuit in which he is accused of war crimes.

The exact amount of the judgment against Khalifa Hifter, who spent decades living in the U.S., will be determined at a future date. Because Hifter and his family own extensive property in northern Virginia from his time in the country, according to the plaintiffs, they are optimistic they will be able to collect any judgment that is awarded.

At a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Judge Leonie Brinkema adopted the recommendations of a magistrate who said the plaintiffs should be granted default judgment.

The magistrate's report cited Hifter's repeated refusal to sit for scheduled depositions about his role in the fighting that has plagued the country over the last decade.

Three separate lawsuits were filed against Hifter by different plaintiffs. Some say family members were killed by military bombardments conducted by Hifter's army in civilian areas. Others accuse Hifter's forces of capturing, torturing and killing family members.

In court papers, Hifter tried to claim immunity from suit as a head of state. After Hifter failed to show up in May for his most recent scheduled deposition, his lawyers filed a motion to withdraw from the case, saying he had stopping communicating with them and stopped paying his legal fees.

Once a lieutenant to Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, Hifter defected to the U.S. during the 1980s and spent many years living in northern Virginia. according to the lawsuits. He is widely believed to have worked with the CIA during his time in exile.

He returned to Libya to support the anti-Gadhafi forces that revolted against the dictator and killed him in 2011. Over the last decade, he led the self-styled Libyan National Army, which has controlled much of the eastern half of the country, with support from countries including Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

A U.N.-supported government has controlled the capital in Tripoli, with extensive support from Turkey. A cease-fire between the warring sides in 2020 was supposed to lead to elections in December 2021, but they never occurred. Negotiations to set a new election have been unsuccessful. One sticking point has been whether to ban military personnel as well as dual citizens from running for the country’s top post, conditions that would eliminate Hifter as a candidate.

The lawsuits were put on pause last year after Brinkema expressed concerns they would be used to interfere with the country's presidential elections, in which Hifter was a candidate.

She reinstated the lawsuits when the elections were postponed with no foreseeable rescheduling.

Esam Omeish, president of the Libyan American Alliance, which supports one group of plaintiffs, praised Brinkema's ruling and said it “should send a clear message to the international community to stop supporting a war criminal and a would-be dictator in any proposed Libyan political settlement.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill would not turn current semi-automatic weapon owners into felons

CLAIM: A congressional bill to ban certain semi-automatic weapons would “turn 150 million Americans into felons overnight.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The bill would only affect future firearm transactions. People who already lawfully own such weapons when the bill passes would be allowed to keep them, legal experts confirmed. The claim that 150 million Americans would be affected by the restrictions is also not supported by evidence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Lawmakers Brace for Fallout After Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are on edge after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan this week—and some say they are disappointed in what they describe as the White House’s lackluster response.The Department of Defense and State Department gave a classified briefing to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Monday evening, and, according to Sen. John Barrasso’s (R-WY) recollection, senators from both parties expressed concern that the Biden administration didn’t more full-heartedly back up Pelosi when China started issuing threats.“Members were very clear—from both parties—with the White House and the administration as to our thoughts on the wisdom...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Kindergarten knife attack shines spotlight on China’s ‘lone wolf’ stabbings problem

A knife attack at a kindergarten in China on Wednesday has shined a spotlight on the increasing number of such attacks that have led to 100 deaths in the past decade, according to one estimate.While the US struggles with gun violence, China has borne witness to a rise in targeted crimes using blades and knives.Around 100 children and adults have been killed and hundreds injured over the past decade in apparently uncoordinated, “lone wolf” attacks, according to Reuters.These uncoordinated attacks happen despite the country not allowing private gun ownership, leading to such attacks being carried out with knives, homemade...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
78K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy