Post Malone Responds To Brad Paisley: “No Shot Man, I Love You So F*cking Much”

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
I’m kinda digging this budding bromance between Brad Paisley and Post Malone.

Of course, it all began with Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” virtual benefit concert last year, which aimed to raise funds for the state of Texas after that brutal snowstorm left parts of the state without water, heat, electricity.

Featuring the like of famous Texans like George Strait, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, new Austin resident Joe Rogan, and more the epic fundraiser was capped off with an incredible performance from Dallas-area native, Post Malone.

Backed by Dwight Yoakam’s band, he performed some country covers of Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown,” and Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her.”

And while Post has proven his affinity for country music over the years, I’m not sure how good we all thought a country project from him would actually be until we heard him absolutely crush it.

Sturgill gave the nod of approval, stating at a different time that he’d like to produce a Post Malone record (with actual instruments), and then recently, Brad went as far to call Post Malone’s version better than his.

Hell, even Brad Paisley said:

“Always humbling when another artist does your song better than you.”

And the always endearing Post called bullshit on that.

“Brad, there’s no shot man. I love you so fucking much, man, thank you for the love dude.

I owe you a beer, man. Text me… I’ll see you soon.”

Respect.

Good shit.

