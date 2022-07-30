New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom to make season debut Tuesday
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will come off the injured list and make his season debut Tuesday at Washington, MLB.com reported Saturday.
The 34-year-old right-hander was shut down in early April with a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time Cy Young award winner last pitched in a big-league game on July 7, 2021.
In a rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Syracuse, deGrom allowed four runs on two hits (both homers), walked three and struck out six in four innings against Omaha.
He made four starts in the minors this season — two each with Syracuse and Class-A St. Lucie — and was 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA. He struck out 21 batters and walked four in 12 2/3 innings.
The National League East-leading Mets begin a three-game road series against the Nationals on Monday, with Max Scherzer scheduled to start the opener.
A four-time All-Star, deGrom is 77-53 with a 2.50 ERA in 198 career starts with the Mets since 2014. He won the NL Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019.
–Field Level Media
More must-reads:
Comments / 0