New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom to make season debut Tuesday

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32akz1_0gypqCIE00

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will come off the injured list and make his season debut Tuesday at Washington, MLB.com reported Saturday.

The 34-year-old right-hander was shut down in early April with a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time Cy Young award winner last pitched in a big-league game on July 7, 2021.

In a rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Syracuse, deGrom allowed four runs on two hits (both homers), walked three and struck out six in four innings against Omaha.

He made four starts in the minors this season — two each with Syracuse and Class-A St. Lucie — and was 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA. He struck out 21 batters and walked four in 12 2/3 innings.

The National League East-leading Mets begin a three-game road series against the Nationals on Monday, with Max Scherzer scheduled to start the opener.

A four-time All-Star, deGrom is 77-53 with a 2.50 ERA in 198 career starts with the Mets since 2014. He won the NL Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019.

–Field Level Media

