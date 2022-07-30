ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

‘Breaking Bad’ Statues Unveiled In Albuquerque With Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Attending

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDYUr_0gypqAWm00

Click here to read the full article.

They were drug dealers. Murderers. Disloyal criminals breaking almost every law imaginable.

And now there are statues of them in a proud hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The “Breaking Bad” team of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, respectively) were honored Friday by the town where they were slinging the blue meth in one of television’s greatest dramas. The city unveiled bronze statues of the TV characters at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The statues show Walt holding his signature Heisenberg hat at his side, standing next to Jesse.

The unveiling saw both actors, along with Dean Norris, series creator Vince Gilligan, and Better Call Saul cast membes Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando and Patrick Fabian attend. Also there was Better Call Saul cocreator Peter Gould.

The 500-pound statues were created by sculptor Trevor Grove and donated by Sony Pictures Television, which produced the AMC drama.

Gilligan said a tiny wax statue of Walt created by Grove was the catalyst for the bronze renditions. “It was so amazing that it just got me to thinking,” he said. “What if Trevor could sculpt a life-sized version of Walter White in bronze, a medium new to him, and what if he could toss in Jesse Pinkman to boot, and then we donate to the two statues to the city of Albuquerque as a thank-you for your hospitality?”

He also noted: “In all seriousness, some folks are going to say, ‘Wow, just what our city needed.’ I get that. But let me tell you what I see when I look at these two works of art: I see two of the finest actors America has ever produced. I see them in character as two larger-than-life tragic figures, cautionary tales, world-famous ones at that.”

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.522.0_en.html#goog_1422537499

Bad.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
celebsbar.com

Breaking Bad alums Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul join forces at a baseball game in Albuquerque

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returned to the roots of their hit show Breaking Bad by stopping by a minor league baseball game in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday night.The two pals had the opportunity to show off their baseball skills and throw the first pitch as part of a special charity auction.Cranston, 66, and Paul, 42, revealed their bronze character statues from their iconic series in an Albuquerque convention center earlier on Friday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Creators of “Cobra Kai” produce new series filming in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The New Mexico Film Office has announced the Netflix series, “Obliterated,” is filming in and around Albuquerque. The series began filming in July and will continue through October. The creators of the Netflix series, “Cobra Kai,” will serve as directors and executive producers of the new series. ‘Obliterated’ will be an action-comedy […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz hops on board the largest tourist attraction in Albuquerque. The Sandia Peak Tramway has operated since the 1960s. It's the longest aerial tramway in North America.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community gathers to remember BCFD’s Matthew King

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday at Tingley Coliseum, the community gathered to give their final goodbyes to the Bernalillo County Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew King. He was one of four men killed in the helicopter crash in Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 16. It was a day filled with heavy emotion as colleagues looked back on the […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
City
Albuquerque, NM
Deadline

Paul Coker Jr. Dies: Designer Of Rankin/Bass Classic Holiday Characters & Longtime Mad Magazine Illustrator Was 93

Click here to read the full article. Paul Coker Jr., whose character and production designs for the classic Rankin/Bass stop-motion and animated holiday specials and his many years as one of Mad magazine’s “Usual Gang Of Idiots” endeared him to generations of fans, died following a brief illness at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 23. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his stepdaughter Lee Smithson Burd. “Paul was lucid and had his remarkable sense of humor until the end,” Smithson Burd said. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Coker’s contributions to the production...
KRQE News 13

Smith’s hosts Local Harvest Festival

Working to highlight locals. Smith’s Food and Drug Stores are committed to their purpose of feeding the human spirit. This week in Los Lunas, Smith’s will be highlighting local products that are sold throughout their stores. The event will take place on August 6 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Smiths location at 2580 Main Street NW Los Lunas, NM. Attendees will be able to try samples, check out local products, and event view a variety of cooking demonstrations. Local vendors like Chopped Chile Co, Ole’ Mexican Foods, and Sadie’s and others will be there. To learn more, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deliberation begins, Rent control demand, Daily storms, Funeral for first responder, New art exhibit

Monday’s Top Stories Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans Breaking Bad stars bring record crowd to Isotopes Park Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces Monday’s Five Facts [1] Jurors […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Collectible store hit again with break-in in less than 3 months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque collectible store has been hit with another break-in in less than three months. The owner says multiple businesses in that plaza have been broken into. “When I got in, the glass from my display case was completely shattered,” said store owner Tony Duran. “Everything that was in here was on the floor here and the other side.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heisenberg
Person
Dean Norris
Person
Patrick Fabian
Person
Michael Mando
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Aaron Paul
territorysupply.com

11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
SANTA FE, NM
hulalandblog.com

9 Things I Did in Albuquerque, New Mexico on My Route 66 Trip

I’ve been making a lot of progress in my attempt to drive all of Route 66 in 2022 (5 states and counting!) and I’ve been cranking out so many blog posts about it (read through all of my Route 66 posts here), so I thought I’d do this one a little differently.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

AFR performed water rescue in arroyo near Menaul

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains around Albuquerque Monday led to a man getting caught in arroyo floodwaters. With the help of Albuquerque Fire Rescue, that man was able to get out safely. Just after 5 p.m. Monday evening, just after monsoon rains, AFR was alerted a man was caught in the floodwaters at the north diversion […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Directors Guild#Statues#Better Call#Sony Pictures Television#Amc
KRQE News 13

Eastdale has sights set on Little League World Series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Players on the Eastdale Little League Majors All-Star team have spent nearly every day this summer hanging out with their friends on the baseball field. While that is fun in itself, this is the all-important year for them with a chance to go to the Little League World Series. “This is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
elpasomatters.org

A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable

LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police train to recognize signs of human trafficking

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department underwent human trafficking awareness training Monday morning. It will help their officers recognize the signs of human trafficking, which might not always be clear. Some victims are hidden in plain sight. It will also give them an in-depth understanding of the crime. The Santa Fe Police Chief […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

M’Tucci’s Nob Hill helps out local charity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, M’Tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill is donating 20% of all proceeds to the Grief Center. The Grief Center supports people who have suffered from the death of a loved one. Over the 4th of July weekend, thieves targeted their building on Carlisle near Montgomery – stealing food, computers, and cables. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“I felt like prey”: Video shows Albuquerque man hit by truck, shot at while walking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alfonso Gallegos went for his daily cardio walk Monday morning like he always does near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned into anything but normal. Video shows a white truck barreling toward him, hitting him, on Summer Avenue near Chama Street. But before Gallegos could even process what happened the driver started shooting at him in broad daylight.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deadline

Deadline

111K+
Followers
33K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy