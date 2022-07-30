ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau details falling out with Tiger Woods over LIV Golf

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200prj_0gyppyFx00

The usually genteel sport of golf has been roiled this year by the rise of the Saudi government-backed breakaway golf league, LIV.

It even appears to be tearing apart friendships among some of the world's best players.

On Friday, former PGA star turned LIV defector Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his apparent falling out with the legendary Tiger Woods, who was once DeChambeau's friend and something of a mentor.

DeChambeau said that, since his exit from the PGA Tour, he hasn't spoken with Woods, who has remained loyal to the PGA and even criticized LIV Golf during July's Open Championship.

"We have been fairly close, and unfortunately we have not spoken," DeChambeau told reporters , according to GolfMagic. "One day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody.

"I have no problem with it, and I hope we can come to see eye to eye on it."

At the Open, Woods said he thought LIV was bad for both the sport of golf and the players who joined the renegade league.

"I don't see how that move is positive for a lot of these players in the long term," Woods said.

The 15-time major winner even singled out LIV Golf CEO and former PGA star Greg Norman.

"I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the Tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game.

"I know Greg tried to do this back in the early '90s. It didn't work then, and he's trying to make it work now."

On Friday, DeChambeau said he still has great appreciation for the avenues Woods opened up for the golf stars who came after him.

"I have the utmost respect for what he did for the game of golf -- what he did for the PGA Tour that allowed us to have this opportunity.

"I have ultimate respect for what he has to say. For me personally, to be my own human being, I'm going to work even harder to prove the fact that I'm worth the price."

He also suggested Woods' loyalty to the PGA may be rooted in preserving his legacy. The golfing icon has won 82 tour events in his illustrious career.

"It's his legacy," DeChambeau said. "I totally understand it. It's just a little bit of muddy waters right now."

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
golfmagic.com

"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muddy Waters
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
GOLF
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfing#Saudi#Breakaway Golf League#Pga#Golfmagic
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MSNBC

Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
GOLF
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
Golf Channel

With no LIV events, Patrick Reed signs up for two Asian Tour starts

Turns out Patrick Reed will still be playing plenty of golf this month. Reed, who resigned his PGA Tour membership to join LIV Golf, has committed to play in the next two Asian Tour events. The tournaments in Singapore (Aug. 11-14) and South Korea (Aug. 18-21) are part of the...
GOLF
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy