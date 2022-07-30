Bryson DeChambeau details falling out with Tiger Woods over LIV Golf

The usually genteel sport of golf has been roiled this year by the rise of the Saudi government-backed breakaway golf league, LIV.

It even appears to be tearing apart friendships among some of the world's best players.

On Friday, former PGA star turned LIV defector Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his apparent falling out with the legendary Tiger Woods, who was once DeChambeau's friend and something of a mentor.

DeChambeau said that, since his exit from the PGA Tour, he hasn't spoken with Woods, who has remained loyal to the PGA and even criticized LIV Golf during July's Open Championship.

"We have been fairly close, and unfortunately we have not spoken," DeChambeau told reporters , according to GolfMagic. "One day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody.

"I have no problem with it, and I hope we can come to see eye to eye on it."

At the Open, Woods said he thought LIV was bad for both the sport of golf and the players who joined the renegade league.

"I don't see how that move is positive for a lot of these players in the long term," Woods said.

The 15-time major winner even singled out LIV Golf CEO and former PGA star Greg Norman.

"I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the Tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game.

"I know Greg tried to do this back in the early '90s. It didn't work then, and he's trying to make it work now."

On Friday, DeChambeau said he still has great appreciation for the avenues Woods opened up for the golf stars who came after him.

"I have the utmost respect for what he did for the game of golf -- what he did for the PGA Tour that allowed us to have this opportunity.

"I have ultimate respect for what he has to say. For me personally, to be my own human being, I'm going to work even harder to prove the fact that I'm worth the price."

He also suggested Woods' loyalty to the PGA may be rooted in preserving his legacy. The golfing icon has won 82 tour events in his illustrious career.

"It's his legacy," DeChambeau said. "I totally understand it. It's just a little bit of muddy waters right now."

