ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Maureen O’Boyle’s final WBTV newscast had a couple of surprise visitors

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuzHX_0gyppGrL00

WBTV anchor and reporter Maureen O’Boyle appeared on her final newscast Friday and choked up as two longtime colleagues surprised her by showing up on the set.

“What!” O’Boyle blurted as veteran reporter Steve Crump and retired chief meteorologist Eric Thomas walked from behind a wall and onto the set, where each hugged her.

“He just got off the softball field,” Thomas said to laughter, referring to Crump wearing a ball cap.

“No, it’s the whole chemo thing, the hair thing,” Crump replied, drawing further chuckles. Crump has battled cancer for years.

Anchor/reporter Alex Giles filmed the moment and posted the footage on Twitter.

“Loved getting to be in the studio for this!” Giles said on Twitter. “ @EricThomasWx , @SteveCrumpWBTV and @JamieBollWBTV surprised @MaureenOBoyle during her final @WBTV_News newscast! We’ll miss you, Mo!”

O’Boyle thanked Giles in a reply tweet and said she loved the film.

“You know I’m your biggest fan!” she told Giles. “Keep being you! I’ll miss your laughter!”

O’Boyle returned to her hometown of Charlotte in the summer of 2004 to work for WBTV.

She announced her retirement plans in May, telling The Charlotte Observer that many options lay ahead, including DIY projects, travel, trying voice-over work and possibly opening an antique store anywhere from Charlotte to the mountains.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere right away,” O’Boyle told viewers on Friday night.

“I am stepping away from news and just taking a break, and we’ll see what happens next,” she said.

Tweets for O’Boyle

On Twitter four hours before he surprised O’Boyle, Thomas called Friday “a sad day for Charlotte journalism.”

He urged his 10,500 Twitter followers to “make sure you make a point to watch her final newscast tonight at 7 p.m.”

“Good luck and God Speed Maureen O’Boyle as you embark on your next exciting chapter in life!!!” Thomas said on Twitter.

“I love you @EricThomasWx!!,” O’Boyle replied.

WBTV chief meteorologist Al Conklin said on Twitter before O’Boyle’s last broadcast: “Nobody in our newsroom has ever worked harder; but it’s her dedication to family, faith & the causes she supported that set Mo apart.”

“Mo made our station a better place & each of us better people,” Conklin said.

Replied O’Boyle: “I can’t start crying this early @AlConklin Such kind words. XO.

Said WBTV reporter/anchor Jamie Boll on Twitter: “Al says it perfectly. Family and community are everything to Mo. It was the lens she broadcast through. She cares deeply about our city and its people. She’ll be missed around here.”

Comments / 11

sunflower Blalock
2d ago

good for her!! I'm sure a lot of these menand women the media spectrum are sick of the way things are in this world. Good for her for stepping away and enjoying the good parts of life.

Reply
4
Penny Hutto
2d ago

oh wow congratulations but I'm sorry for us to yours I really did enjoy you you have the best life

Reply
5
Marie Tucker
2d ago

I'm sorry to see her go but I wish her all the luck in the world.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
Oxygen

Mother Of 4 Fatally Shot At North Carolina ATM

Karen Baker was found fatally shot at an ATM in Charlotte, North Carolina; a suspect has yet to be named. A North Carolina mother of four was shot dead near a shopping center ATM machine in what authorities have described as a random act of violence. Karen Baker was found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen O'boyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Newscast#Wbtv#The Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer

Revenge gone wrong: NC woman upset with ex sets fire to wrong house, sheriff says

A woman seeking revenge against her ex-boyfriend set fire to the wrong house, Rowan County sheriff’s investigators said in an incident report. Armed with a rifle, the homeowner in unincorporated Gold Hill confronted the woman at about 7 a.m. Friday after a neighbor alerted the man to flames on his front porch, according to the report. The woman, standing beside a car, mumbled something incoherently and managed to drive away, investigators said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
10K+
Followers
486
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy