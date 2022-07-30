2nd Chance Pet: Kasa

(La Porte, IN) - A house fire late last week claimed the life of a pet, despite the best efforts of first responders. On Friday afternoon at about 12:45, La Porte firefighters responded to a blaze at 606 Gary Ct. near East Jefferson. According to Chief Andy Snyder, the homeowner was in the backyard at the time, when she heard crackling and popping. She tried to rescue her pets inside, but the smoke was too much.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO