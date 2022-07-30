2nd Chance Pet: Kasa

www.wndu.com
hometownnewsnow.com
Four Pets Rescued, One Lost, in La Porte House Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A house fire late last week claimed the life of a pet, despite the best efforts of first responders. On Friday afternoon at about 12:45, La Porte firefighters responded to a blaze at 606 Gary Ct. near East Jefferson. According to Chief Andy Snyder, the homeowner was in the backyard at the time, when she heard crackling and popping. She tried to rescue her pets inside, but the smoke was too much.
WNDU
A look inside the expanded Apothica Teas
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - One Niles business has only been open for a few years and has already expanded. Apothica Teas opened its doors in 2019, shortly before the pandemic. In just a few short years, the steampunk-themed tearoom has doubled in size after proprietors Shane and Laura Hollister took over the space next door.
Woof Woff: New dog park opens on north side of Fort Wayne
There's a new space for your dog to roam, run, jump, explore and play freely all without being on a leash.
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Pablo wishes for a new family, bubble baths and back scratches
He's a year and three-month-old American bulldog mix who came into the shelter as a surrender. Lindsay Cuellar, manager of the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says Pablo's family had to give him up for adoption due to new pet rules at the family's residence. They've had him since he...
Animal Sanctuary in Larwill rescues handicapped animals
Lopin' Along at The Farm Micro Sanctuary is a safe haven for 40 animals, including two goats in wheelchairs.
WANE-TV
High prices make it difficult to pay for pets
(CBS) (WANE) – Animal shelters in some areas in the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners are struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas. Pet owners are now facing the difficult decision to surrender their pets. Data from Best Friends Animal...
WNDU
'Coaches vs. Cancer' raises $400,000 for cancer research
Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards returns to Argos. The second annual Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at Argos Community Park. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, is...
WNDU
Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive. You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students. Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this...
max983.net
Missing Argos Teen Located and Safe
A 16-year-old Argos girl reported missing last week has been located and is safe, according to the Argos Police Department. Lana Rose Roemer was reported missing Thursday, July 28 after nobody had heard from her or had seen her since Wednesday, July 27 around 8:30 a.m. ET near the Trailer Park homes on West Marshall Street in Argos. She was located over the weekend and was found safe.
valpo.life
FOUR WINDS CASINOS CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AUGUST PROMOTIONS
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of August including a chance to win a Bayliner Boat or a share of $15,000 in Cash or Instant Credit, a share of $155,000 in Cash for Four Winds Casinos’ 15th Anniversary, a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash playing KaChingKo, a share of $35,000 in Cash, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play, and a Kubota Zero Turn Mower or a share of $30,000 in Cash or Instant Credit prizes! Summer Pool Parties also continue throughout August at Four Winds New Buffalo.
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
WNDU
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
WNDU
Elkhart Walmart employee stabbed with machete; suspect arrested
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the Walmart located at 175 County 6 Road West in Elkhart just after 8:30 a.m. on reports of a knife attack in the parking lot. Officers arrived and found a male victim in his 30′s who was a Walmart employee. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
WNDU
Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards returns to Argos
ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - Education and awareness can go a long way in helping families who have a loved one with epilepsy. Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that can cause seizures, confusion and in rare cases, sudden death. It’s what took the life of Erin Edwards of Argos.
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
abc57.com
Man accused of hitting five-year-old, cutting off goose's head
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a five-year-old and later cut off a goose's head, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joshua Rogers was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury person under 14, torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, and cruelty to an animal.
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night Sky
Indiana is filled with natural beauty. From reservoirs to state forests, there is so much land just waiting to be explored. One of the best and most unique parks is the Indiana Dunes, located in the northwest corner of the state along Lake Michigan. Home to sandy beaches, hiking trails, rivers, and dark night skies filled with stars, if there is one national park to visit in Indiana, it's this one.
WNDU
New Gates Chevy dealership breaks ground in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend!. Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around 2008—the year of the financial crisis. At the time, it was operating out of the old Sears building off Western Avenue. Now, ground has been broken on...
Lake Michigan Waves Could Reach 7-Feet Tall At Popular Beaches
The National Weather Service issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement.
WANE-TV
Fire heavily damages mobile home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 4 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of Country Forest Drive. That’s located in the Countryside Village neighborhood. Heavy damage to the mobile home could be seen. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
