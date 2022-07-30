Sheridan Memorial Hospital Downtown Primary Care Clinic Opens August 1st

U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal recently issued a partial summary judgment in a civil lawsuit that was filed in April by First Interstate Bank against seven former employees. According to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court of Wyoming on April 12, on March 22, 2021 the seven defendants announced their intention to end their employment with FIB and work for a competitor, Glacier Bank, which operates under First Bank of Wyoming in Sheridan. The lawsuit filed by FIB alleges the former employees took confidential bank information before leaving to use in competition with FIB and “have profited and will continue to profit from the misappropriation of FIB’s proprietary and confidential customer information.”

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO