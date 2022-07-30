Sheridan Memorial Hospital Downtown Primary Care Clinic Opens August 1st

sheridanmedia.com
Agreement with SCLT Approved by Sheridan County
Sheridan County’s Commissioners voted to approve an agreement with the Sheridan Community Land Trust for a parking spot in the county lot on Coffeen Avenue. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller discussed the agreement with the commission during their last meeting, saying the SCLT has no specified parking near their office on Main Street.
Finding Meaning and Hope
According to Dementia Wyoming, 9,400 people are currently living with Alzheimer’s Disease in Wyoming. This does not include those living with other types of dementia. 28,000 unpaid caregivers are supporting those living with Alzheimer’s. This number is decreasing drastically, creating a greater need for Wyoming’s communities to be involved.
Students: Whitney Benefits has you covered
During a time when it was almost unheard of, Sheridan area benefactor Edward A. Whitney willed most of his estate to establish Whitney Benefits Inc., creating the first educational foundation in Wyoming. The Whitney Benefits student loan program provides interest-free student loans to Sheridan and Johnson County high school graduates...
Quilts for Cancer Survivors
Susan Barrett poses with the three quilts that are being raffled off. The Tongue River Valley Quilt Club members create lap quilts for cancer survivors. Susan Barrett, Teri Laya and Diane Cherni, of the group, had a booth at Dayton Days. The Quilt Club is raffling off three quilts this...
Sheridan County Gives NOI to Change Rules and Regulations on Division of Land
During their regular meeting Tuesday, the Sheridan County Commission voted to publish a Notice of Intent (NOI) to amend the Rules and Regulations Governing Division of Land. County Planner Mark Reid said the NOI starts the 45-day public comment period and explained the purpose for the changes. According to a...
Council Approves Committee Recommendation for Building on North Gould
On February 7, 2022, the Sheridan City Council approved a resolution establishing a committee to evaluate potential use of the Cook Ford Building at 103 North Gould Street. In 2018 the City purchased the property and in 2019, the building was evaluated for structural integrity. In 2020, the Downtown Development Authority began evaluating the Cook Ford Building for potential use of the structure. The City Council, at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night, approved a resolution containing the committee and DDA’s recommendations for the building. City Councilman Aaron Linden was one of the councilors on the committee and presented the resolution for consideration.
Commission to Consider CUP, CMAQ Funding, Courthouse Closures
On the agenda for their Tuesday meeting, the Sheridan County Commission will consider the Huckeba Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and the submission of an application for federal funding for their 2023 Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) project. There will be a resolution to amend rules and regulations governing the division...
City Council Approves Purchase of Refuse and Recycling Containers
A bid award for the purchase of new refuse and recycling containers was an item of consideration at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The City of Sheridan provides curbside refuse and recycling services for approximately 6,800 residential and 848 commercial...
Majority of FIB Lawsuit Against Former Employees Dismissed
U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal recently issued a partial summary judgment in a civil lawsuit that was filed in April by First Interstate Bank against seven former employees. According to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court of Wyoming on April 12, on March 22, 2021 the seven defendants announced their intention to end their employment with FIB and work for a competitor, Glacier Bank, which operates under First Bank of Wyoming in Sheridan. The lawsuit filed by FIB alleges the former employees took confidential bank information before leaving to use in competition with FIB and “have profited and will continue to profit from the misappropriation of FIB’s proprietary and confidential customer information.”
Dayton Days Celebrates 45 Years
The 45th Annual Dayton Days kicked off on Friday, July 29, with the Cow-pie classic, tennis shoe kick off, and a pool party on Friday. On Saturday, July 30, the Dayton/Ranchester Rotary Club served a pancake breakfast. There was also a one-mile fun run, and then the parade began at 10 a.m, followed by a Native American Powwow at 11:30 in Scott Bicentennial Park.
Longmire Events Tickets Available Soon
The Longmire Foundation in a release has announced that event tickets are scheduled to go on sale the first week of August. Also announced were an updated events schedule and ticket prices for Longmire Days 2022. Horseback rides, discussions and conversations with the actors, autograph sessions, and a pig roast...
The “Process” Begins Today for the Sheridan Bronc Football Team / American Legion Regional Baseball Opens in Gillette Today
SHERIDAN BRONC FOOTBALL – The fall sports season is set to kickoff Monday morning at 7:00 when the Sheridan Bronc football team opens training camp. The Bronc coaches and seniors will be at their annual mountain leadership camp starting today, Head coach Jeff Mowry says it’s the next step in their preparation for the coming season.
Sheridan Man Changes Plea to Amended Charge in District Court
A change of plea hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man involved in an incident in downtown Sheridan earlier this year. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 13, 40-year-old Jack Kekich was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated...
cowboystatedaily.com
Kelly Said He Was Not Pressured By Wyoming GOP To Quit Superintendent’s Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the Wyoming Republican Party announcing his intention to drop out of the race for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sheridan resident Thomas Kelly said he made the decision all on his own. Kelly, a Republican, said after not being allowed...
Order to Show Cause Hearing Held for Man Who Failed to Appear for Sentencing
A hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan addressed a petition filed by the State to forfeit bond and revoke an order of release for Michael Widick for violating conditions of his bond that were set on August 9, 2021 in Circuit Court. Widick was charged with felony child abuse for an alleged incident that occurred on August 8, 2021 at a residence in Sheridan County. Widick, at a change of plea hearing in District Court on January 22, pleaded guilty to the charge. He was ordered to contact Probation and Parole to begin the presentence investigation process, but failed to do so. Widick did not appear for his scheduled sentencing on April 19 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, July 31, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken on the Tongue River by Joe Gingles of Big Horn, Wyoming. Joe writes: “Early morning trip to my favorite fly fishing spot..Trying to avoid the heat.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
Fundraising Track Meet Welcomes All-Comers / Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Closing in on the Start of a new Season
LOCAL TRACK AND FIELD – Tomorrow Sheridan high school will be hosting an all-comers track meet, Sheridan high school Head track coach Taylor Kelting says it’s a fund raiser for two year old Caysn Cates from Buffalo who is battling leukemia. Kelting says this is the second year...
Benefit Track Meet at SHS Tonight / Junior Hawks Preparing for the 2022 Season / Bronc Football Opens Preseason Camp Monday
TRACK AND FIELD – This evening Sheridan high school will be hosting an all-comers track meet it’s a fund raiser for two year old Caysn Cates from Buffalo who is battling leukemia. The meet is for all ages with several different events registration starts at 5:30 the cost...
