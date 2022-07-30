Congressional candidates will visit Juneau for forum on Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After receiving more than a dozen invitations, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has confirmed attendance at five debates before the November general election. The five debates will be before the Alaska Oil & Gas Association on Sept. 1, the Alaska Chamber on Sept. 21, the Resource Development Council for Alaska on Oct. 11, the Debate for the State on Oct. 19, and the Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention on Oct. 21.

