Congressional candidates will visit Juneau for forum on Monday

Sarah trader she moved from Alaska to go to live in her mantion in Arizona? hope her ideas on border crisis helps? if she cares? no illeagals in Arizona Sarah no housing for our own homeless in ak.
Dunleavy campaign agrees to a handful of Election '22 debates
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After receiving more than a dozen invitations, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has confirmed attendance at five debates before the November general election. The five debates will be before the Alaska Oil & Gas Association on Sept. 1, the Alaska Chamber on Sept. 21, the Resource Development Council for Alaska on Oct. 11, the Debate for the State on Oct. 19, and the Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention on Oct. 21.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Transportation Commissioner updates Juneau Chamber on infrastructure work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The current status of infrastructure and future projects in Alaska was presented to the Juneau Chamber Thursday with Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation, being the speaker. Anderson spoke about the federal funding that is coming from the infrastructure act. He said the...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funding is set to boost Internet access in rural Alaska....
kinyradio.com
RWB holds first meeting in Juneau Sunday morning
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Team RWB, 'Red, White and Blue' held their first Juneau meeting to brainstorm future ideas for veterans to enjoy. Paul Everitt and Mary Synk are starting an RWB group in Juneau. They moved to Juneau this year from Florida, although Everitt said he had worked in...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-1 AM
The Alaska Department of Health and the Anchorage Health Department have announced the first case of monkeypox in Alaska. On Saturday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 131, providing firefighters statewide with expanded workers' compensation disability coverage. School is starting soon in Juneau, with classes beginning Aug. 16. The...
kinyradio.com
Sealaska Board endorses Murkowski, Peltola, Walker-Drygas; Opposes constitutional convention
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sealaska Board of Directors has endorsed Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas for Alaska governor and lieutenant governor, Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the race for U.S. Senate, and will oppose the ballot measure that would initiate a constitutional convention in Alaska. The actions follow the board’s...
webcenterfairbanks.com
The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center deactivates the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) deactivated the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center on Monday, August 1. Since the fire season is winding down due to cooler and wetter weather the additional presence of the Joint Information Center, which was activated on June 24, is no longer needed.
alaskasnewssource.com
The GAP Program holds their annual backpack giveaway in Anchorage
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
Augusta Free Press
Alaska Online Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in AK
With a population of around 0.7 million, Alaska is the least densely populated state in the US and when it comes to gambling there are several forms that are completely prohibited. However, there are ways for Alaska poker players to enjoy exciting online tournaments, bonuses and cash games without breaking the law.
alaskasnewssource.com
Outside The Gates: Palmer veteran becomes first in Alaska to receive a ramp from Ohio nonprofit
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s easy to see Frank Bird has an appreciation for art. The walls of his house proudly display his extensive collection — but perhaps what Bird appreciates more than art is the time he spent serving our country. “I love my job,” Bird said....
kinyradio.com
GCLL Majors Fall in State Series to Abbott-O-Rabbitt
The Gastineau Channel Little League Majors Baseball All Stars represented Juneau well in their best-of-five state championship series loss to Anchorage's Abbott-O-Rabbitt Little League on Sitka's Moller Field. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With two runners on base in their last at bat and trailing 2-0 in the final game of...
Alaska has near record-high job count as people find work closer to home
(The Center Square) - Thousands of people used to make the pilgrimage to Alaska every summer to make high wages in the state's seasonal industries like fisheries and tourism. The booming economy in the lower 48 has slowed that migration in recent years, leaving the state with near-record high vacancies, according to statistics from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Tribal compact for schools signed into law, and Alaska officially recognizes 229 tribes
A new law will allow up to five state-tribal compact schools in Alaska. Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, sponsored Senate Bill 34, which authorizes the schools for five years. “This is a historic opportunity to embrace our unique Alaska Native heritages, providing a means for local tribal governments to determine their own path for educating young Alaskans,” Stevens said.
kinyradio.com
Golden North Salmon Derby slated for Aug. 12, officials advise change to Auke Bay weigh-in station
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Territorial Sportsman's annual salmon derby takes place in August. Organizers of the event, Territorial Sportsmen Inc., said the derby is set for August 12-14. The fishing competition has taken place in Juneau since 1947, and challenges competitors to catch the largest King or Coho salmon over a period of three days.
Mike and Karen Pence visit Alaska to support veterans
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrived in Alaska this week to spend time at Lake Clark with veterans at the Operation Heal Our Patriots retreat at the Samaritan’s Purse lodge at Port Alsworth, Lake Clark. Every Sunday evening throughout the summer, a Samaritan’s Purse aircraft touches...
KUOW
2022 primary election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 primary election, as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The following are preliminary results. More ballots will come via by mail for several days, and election results will be updated. Statewide. Secretary of State. Steve Hobbs (D): 40.84%. Julie Anderson...
kinyradio.com
Climate organization releases environmental report card for cruise ships
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After the release of the 2022 Cruise Ship Report Tuesday, authored by the climate activist organization Friends of the Earth, Juneau residents protested at the cruise docks Wednesday to bring awareness to ship pollution. The report card measures each cruise line by four environmental criteria: sewage...
kinyradio.com
Ravn Alaska, Oregon flight academy partner to train and employ pilots
Bend, Oregon (KINY) - Ravn Alaska and a flight academy in Oregon are teaming up to help address the shortage of trained airline pilots. According to a press release, in order to support the long-term career success of pilot candidates and to help address the shortage, Leading Edge Flight Academy in Bend, Oregon, and Ravn Alaska, based in Anchorage, has announced a strategic partnership.
kinyradio.com
Planning Commission to discuss front yard setback Tuesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, August 9th, the Regular Planning Commission will meet at 7 pm. This meeting will be held both in-person and over Zoom. The meeting is to review a Variance to reduce a front yard setback from 20 feet to 10 feet. The applicant proposes a...
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
