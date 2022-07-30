Steelers’ Pickett Addresses Early Training Camp Struggles

The rookie is wanting to “move on” from his early mistakes and work on improving.

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has struggled in his performance during this week’s training camp.

Although he’s had multiple drops, interceptions and other mishaps, Pickett is remaining positive and noting that this is only the beginning of his career and he has time to improve.

“Obviously, two days in, you want to be perfect, but you’re never gonna be,” Pickett said to reporters on Friday . “I’m learning the system, and [it’s] the first time that I’m throwing with a lot of these guys consistently, so it’s not going to be perfect the first couple days, but we’ll keep getting better as it goes.”

The 24-year-old has one more day of training camp before Sunday’s break. He’s ready to “move on” from his struggles during the week so far.

The Steelers have yet to name their starting quarterback for the 2022 season as this is the first year since Ben Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004 that the team will have a new QB1 .

Pickett was selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. He joined Mitch Trubisky, who the Steelers picked up this offseason and signed to a two-year deal . Additionally, Mason Rudolph enters his fourth year in Pittsburgh’s quarterback room.

