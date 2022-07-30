On July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. He had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. Air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary. The suspect arrived and fled the scene in a 2008 GMC Envoy LA tag 105FHS.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO