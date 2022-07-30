www.arklatexhomepage.com
Related
KTAL
SPD: 1 arrested following early morning standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.
Shreveport Police on the Hunt for Burglary Suspects (VIDEO)
On July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. He had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. Air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary. The suspect arrived and fled the scene in a 2008 GMC Envoy LA tag 105FHS.
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
KTAL
1 arrested in shooting at trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person is charged so far in the ongoing investigation into a shooting at an illegal trail ride over the weekend that left three people injured, including a local high school student. According to Sheriff Jayson Parker,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
One person injured in late night stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in north Shreveport late Monday. Around 9:06 p.m., an emergency call came in from Michigan Blvd. in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound to the back. Officials say a fight...
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD seeking pair connected to burglary
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people connected to a burglary at an apartment complex. It happened on July 10 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 6600 block of Central Street. Investigators were able to obtain security...
KTBS
Domestic dispute turned Shreveport hostage situation ends with arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man faces several charges after Shreveport police say he held his wife hostage at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Freddie Robinson, 68, is charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. Additional charges are pending. Police say they got a call just after midnight about a domestic...
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartments
Residents of the River Run and Parkview apartments reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. No information is available yet on arrests or injuries. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
magic1029fm.com
Shreveport’s Oldest Missing Person Case Remains Unsolved.
David Yeager was a Senior at C.E. Byrd High School in February of 1971 until he went missing the night of homecoming while making his way to Centenary College of Louisiana from Lola Street in Shreveport Louisiana. His case remains one of Shreveport’s oldest unsolved missing person cases.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
KTAL
One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
KSLA
1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
52-year-old woman dies at hospital after motorcycle crash on West 70th Street
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, the fatal crash occurred right before 11 p.m. late Friday night. It happened on West 70th Street. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash. The responding officers discovered that the 52-year-old passenger of the motorcycle, later...
Deputies respond to crash involving salt water truck, train on Highway 1 at French Rd
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 3:09 p.m. Friday. It happened on Highway 1 at French Rd. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash. The responding deputies discovered that a train crashed into a...
KTAL
3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
bossierpress.com
Arrest of Paul Jacob Norman II of the 5200 block of John Wilson in Bossier City
Norman was arrested on 07/27/2022 for Possession of Schedule II, methamphetamines, which were. found pursuant to a search warrant at his home during the investigation of at least three recent and separate. sexual assault investigations on three different women. He was additionally charged on 07/29/2022 with one. count of First...
KNOE TV8
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people were wounded, one critically, by gunfire that erupted Saturday night during a large gathering off Louisiana Highway 160 in Webster Parish. The critically injured person has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment. Two others have been taken to...
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
Comments / 1