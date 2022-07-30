Corgi Named Arthur ‘Miraculously' Survives Being Shot in the Head

www.nbcconnecticut.com
Brave Corgi Survives for Days After Being Shot in Head, Finds Refuge at Animal Rescue in Phoenixville
Arthur the corgi.Image via PSPCA. Brave little corgi Arthur managed to survive for days on his own after being shot in the head before finding refuge and care at the Pennsylvania SPCA affiliate Main Line Animal Rescue in Phoenixville, writes Stephanie Farr for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
15-Year-Old Amin Mackle Needs Your Help: Detectives Release Picture
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department have released a picture of 15-year-old Amin Mackle in hopes that someone will be able to provide information on his whereabouts. He was last seen on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock...
Dogs are being abandoned in these Pa. woods, animal activists say
A growing number of abandoned dogs are reportedly being discovered in and around a wooded section in the West Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Activists also told the Inquirer that cats as well as dogs have been found abandoned in other locations...
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
10-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in June, Still Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
1 Dead In Shooting Outside Delco Bar: Police
A man was killed in a shooting outside a bar in Delaware County, authorities said. Responding officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Jack Sr. 501 Bar on East 7th Street in Chester around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said. The unidentified victim was taken...
Harrisburg Daughter Stabbed Mom To Death In NY: State Police
A Pennsylvania daughter stabbed her mother to death in New York on Thursday, July 28, authorities say. Melissa "Missy" A. (Gallagher) Guisewhite, 51, originally from Harrisburg, was found dead at her Lakeview Avenue home in the Village of Tupper Lake around 1p.m., New York state police say. Her autopsy at...
Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids
Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
Man Slashed 'Ear To Ear' With Box Cutter Outside Central PA Home: Police
A man was held by his hair and slashed across the face "ear to ear" outside his Lancaster home, police say. Former convict Alex Lamont Baker, 31, of Lancaster, was arrested on a warrant in connection with the stabbing on Monday, August 1, according to an updated release by the Lancaster Bureau of Police.
On-duty officer injured, struck a pothole with patrol motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am. According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and...
Two Bucks County locals save man from burning vehicle
Michael Walowy, of Southampton, and George Hockins, of Warminster, didn’t expect to earn “hero” status during their drive to the former’s vacation home in Chenango County, New York. But when a horrifying sight unfolded before their eyes, they knew they had no choice but to step...
Injuries Reported When SUV Slammed Into Bank In York County
The driver of an SUV apparently took the drive through banking options too literally, slamming straight into a central Pennsylvania bank on Tuesday, August 1, authorities say. The SUV crashed into the M&T bank located at 3995 Carlisle Road, Dover at 11:40 a.m., according to emergency dispatch. The driver was...
'Devastating:' PA Family Left Homeless After Car Barrels Through Living Room (PHOTOS)
A Pennsylvania family was left homeless after a reckless driver barreled through their living room and caused severe damage, authorities said. The Forks Township Fire Department responded to the local crash and found the vehicle slammed through the living room of a local home on the night of Saturday, July 30, the department said.
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
5-year-old boy critically injured with severe facial fractures: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is fighting for his life after police found the boy lying on the ground after falling out a window in the city’s Fishtown section. The incident happened on the 500 block of Girard Avenue around 4:48 pm Saturday. Officers responded to a call of a...
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
