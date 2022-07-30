ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Officials: Group of teens attacked 60-year-old DDOT bus driver, robbed him of $7, veteran's ID card

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OU8qm_0gypo3w000

DETROIT (WWJ) - A bus driver for the Detroit Department of Transportation is recovering after he was beaten and robbed in a brutal attack by a group of teenagers on Thursday.

As reported by FOX 2 , the incident occurred on Seven Mile near Lasher on Detroit's west side as the 60-year-old bus driver was working his route early Thursday morning.

A police report obtained by FOX 2 said a group of five to six teens got on to the bus around 5 a.m. at one of the stops near Trinity Street and began to physically assault the driver, who is also a veteran.

The incident started on the bus, but spilled out on to the sidewalk where the kids landed blows to the driver's body -- the bus driver sustained bruises and cuts from the attack, according to the police report.

The teens then stole the driver's wallet, which contained $7, his driver's license and his veteran ID card.

The driver was transported to Sinai Grace for treatment of his injuries and was released a few hours later -- reports say he is currently recovering while off the job.

Surveillance video of the attack is being reviewed by authorities, but the footage has not been made public.

Mikel Oglesby, the Director of Transit for DDOT, suggested in his remarks to FOX 2 that the driver may have broken policy during incident.

"All drivers are provided training and it is DDOT policy that drivers remain behind their protective barrier and request support through dispatch if any incidents begin to arise.

"We are in the process of investigating the matter to establish a complete picture of the altercation and what led up to it."

Police said two teens -- a 17-year-old and 14-year-old boy -- were taken into custody in connect to the incident late Friday afternoon.

The pair was lodged at the Youth Detention Facility as the case pends the Wayne County Prosecutor's review for possible charges.

Comments / 22

Maria Rojo
3d ago

sad parents can't control thier kids. I'm a single mom with five kids. I thought my kids too respect like we were taught growing up. Yes two of my boys got into trouble but I never bailed them out jail like parents do now days. Like they say. You wanna be a man to do a crime.You can be a man to do the time.

Reply(1)
12
Terry Feys
3d ago

If that Veteran was my father that they attacked. They would wish they went to Prison. If not, well, you figure it out...

Reply
8
Jennifer Hall
3d ago

It's not that they don't have the training most of them do. They start hang out with the wrong group of people. And loss their God given senses. WTF. Praying the drive has s speedy recovery💜

Reply(1)
4
 

