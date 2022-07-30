Officials: Group of teens attacked 60-year-old DDOT bus driver, robbed him of $7, veteran's ID card

DETROIT (WWJ) - A bus driver for the Detroit Department of Transportation is recovering after he was beaten and robbed in a brutal attack by a group of teenagers on Thursday.

As reported by FOX 2 , the incident occurred on Seven Mile near Lasher on Detroit's west side as the 60-year-old bus driver was working his route early Thursday morning.

A police report obtained by FOX 2 said a group of five to six teens got on to the bus around 5 a.m. at one of the stops near Trinity Street and began to physically assault the driver, who is also a veteran.

The incident started on the bus, but spilled out on to the sidewalk where the kids landed blows to the driver's body -- the bus driver sustained bruises and cuts from the attack, according to the police report.

The teens then stole the driver's wallet, which contained $7, his driver's license and his veteran ID card.

The driver was transported to Sinai Grace for treatment of his injuries and was released a few hours later -- reports say he is currently recovering while off the job.

Surveillance video of the attack is being reviewed by authorities, but the footage has not been made public.

Mikel Oglesby, the Director of Transit for DDOT, suggested in his remarks to FOX 2 that the driver may have broken policy during incident.

"All drivers are provided training and it is DDOT policy that drivers remain behind their protective barrier and request support through dispatch if any incidents begin to arise.

"We are in the process of investigating the matter to establish a complete picture of the altercation and what led up to it."

Police said two teens -- a 17-year-old and 14-year-old boy -- were taken into custody in connect to the incident late Friday afternoon.

The pair was lodged at the Youth Detention Facility as the case pends the Wayne County Prosecutor's review for possible charges.