1 dead, 2 wounded after nearly 40 shots were fired in Auburn Gresham shooting

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6Z8l_0gypnrZw00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham left one person dead and two others wounded.

Chicago police said the three victims were in a car and were stopped at a red light around 1 a.m. at 87th Street and Damen Avenue.

Another car pulled alongside, and nearly 40 shots were fired, police said.

A 31-year-old man was hit in the head. He died.

The others, a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were shot multiple times and were initially in critical condition, Chicago police said.

Chicago Police Department Chief Angel Novalez spoke about this very kind of incident when he testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week.

“We’re faced with drum magazines that, when you’re standing in the center of an intersection, and you’re standing in a sea of 30, 40 — even more — shell casings, you know that the increase in the firepower and capacity is growing,” Novalez said. “We’re seeing more assault style weapons being used, and it’s incredibly scary for our officers.”

Police said nobody is in custody in the shooting at 87th Street and Damen Avenue.

Comments / 3

Sugacane
3d ago

Years years ago it was so nice around 87th and Damen, now it's a bad as any other neighborhood around Chicago, prayers to all those involved and prayers for the assailants to be caught and convicted.

Reply(1)
5
 

