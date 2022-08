After years of trying to start a cannabis company in California with no luck, Brandon Epley decided to give the Colorado market a shot. Teaming up with his longtime friend Eryc Klein, Epley set out to create a brand focused exclusively on extracts, but instead jumped at the opportunity to purchase a cultivation facility and medical dispensary in Lakewood over five years ago. The duo’s brand, Leiffa, is now much more than a dispensary.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO