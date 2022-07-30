49ers DT Maurice Hurst tore his biceps during Friday's practice

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a brutal blow as defensive tackle Maurice Hurst torn his biceps during Friday’s practice, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. It likely ends his 2022 season before it even began.

This comes just a few days after defensive tackle Arik Armstead suffered a knee sprain at the start of training camp. Shanahan said Armstead’s injury isn’t believed to be serious and expects him back in a few weeks.

Hurst, a former fifth-round pick the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, signed with the 49ers last offseason before landing on injured reserve to start the season. He only appeared in two games for San Francisco in 2021.

This offseason, Hurst was cut and then re-signed to a veteran salary deal with the 49ers back in March.