ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

29-year-old dies after West Seneca stabbing

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45E8QF_0gypmIA400

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old man was stabbed several times with a knife, shortly after 11:30 Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the West Seneca Police Department. The incident occurred on Edson Street and the man reportedly died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

According to WSPD, a 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody in relation to the incident and detectives are investigating. Police said the attack appears isolated and that there is no current danger to the public.

The identities of the suspect and victim are being held pending further investigation and notification of family. Detectives are reportedly consulting with the Erie County DA’s office regarding charges.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

14-year-old Sante Ekiss missing from City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old boy from the City of Tonawanda is missing. Sante Ekiss was reportedly last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. in a red hoodie, red hat, black jeans and white sneakers. According to Tonawanda Police, he is around 5’4″ tall and 110 lbs. He may also be in the North Tonawanda […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda man facing manslaughter charge following fight

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man has been arraigned on charges for the death of a 19-year-old during an April 20 fight. Michael Atkinson, 22, of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony).
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Seneca, NY
County
Erie County, NY
West Seneca, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wspd#The Erie County Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
chautauquatoday.com

Domestic Dispute in Randolph Area Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Woman

A Jamestown woman was taken into custody after Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a domestic dispute between two females in the Randolph area over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Windmill Road shortly before 8:15 AM Sunday and located a vehicle trying to leave the scene. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and found both females inside. An investigation revealed that one of the females, 45-year-old Tammy Wendell, had a warrant out for her arrest. She was taken into custody and issued an appearance ticket, and she is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court at a later date. Deputies add that a domestic incident report was filed, and both females were released due to no charges present.
RANDOLPH, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish

A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy