Upper Chichester Township, PA

Pick-up truck found in Delaware after man struck, killed on I-95 in Pennsylvania, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
 3 days ago
3d ago

Yes, Yes, Yes! So glad they found this truck and I pray they also have found the driver so the Pinkard Family can hopefully have some closure. Condolences and Prayers to Maurice Pinkard’s Family and May God Bless You All during this difficult time. May Maurice Forever Rest In The Peace that he believed in and trusted. In The Name Of Jesus Christ I Pray.

LawLifter
3d ago

I'm glad they found the truck and hope they find the driver. Poor man was just going to fill up his wife's car. And 6 kids left behind. Hope he had life insurance. Even though it won't make up for him not being alive, it can make their lives easier.

