Pick-up truck found in Delaware after man struck, killed on I-95 in Pennsylvania, police say

3d ago
Yes, Yes, Yes! So glad they found this truck and I pray they also have found the driver so the Pinkard Family can hopefully have some closure. Condolences and Prayers to Maurice Pinkard’s Family and May God Bless You All during this difficult time. May Maurice Forever Rest In The Peace that he believed in and trusted. In The Name Of Jesus Christ I Pray.
LawLifter
3d ago
I'm glad they found the truck and hope they find the driver. Poor man was just going to fill up his wife's car. And 6 kids left behind. Hope he had life insurance. Even though it won't make up for him not being alive, it can make their lives easier.
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
abc27.com
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
Suspected Dealer Busted With Drugs During Search, Seizure Inside Maryland School Zone: Sheriff
A suspected drug dealer in Maryland is facing multiple charges after being busted by police investigators with cocaine, ecstasy, and other drugs while operating within an area school zone, authorities announced. Salisbury resident Davonte Mitchell, 27, was arrested by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT)...
wrtv.com
Delaware man dies after being struck walking on I-74 in Montgomery County
Montgomery County — A Delaware man died Monday morning on Interstate 74 in Montgomery County when they were struck by a car. According to Indiana State Police, just after 1 a.m. deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police responded to a report of a fatal crash near the 38-mile marker on I-74.
WISH-TV
Delaware man dies after struck by semi while walking on I-74 overnight
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old man from Delaware died after being struck by a semi on I-74 east of Crawfordsville on Monday morning, the Indiana State Police say. Jean Roodje, of Laurel, Delaware, died at the crash scene. Police believe Roodje had driven a 2008 Pontiac G6 car...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Investigation launched after unknown man found dead in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Lincoln. According to police, the department's homicide unit began investigating on Sunday morning. Officials say troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road near North Union Church Road for a report of a...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating after Body Found at Edge of Roadway near Lincoln
Delaware State Police are conducting a criminal investigation after the body of a man was found lying near the roadway Sunday morning around 1:30 in the area of Staytonville Road and North Union Church Road near Lincoln. Police have not yet identified the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses
Police are looking for witnesses to a double fatal wreck Sunday in Lehigh County that claimed a motorcycle driver and a passenger in an SUV. Police were called at 6:54 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads in Whitehall Township. Jose Estrada-Estrada, 42, of...
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
YouTubers help police arrest 17 by tricking alleged child predators
Seventeen men have been arrested and charged with child luring by the Atlantic City Police after a pair of YouTubers tricked them into believing they were meeting minors for sex.
Police searching for missing mother and child
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
2 buildings damaged in St. Paul after cars drive into them
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul business was badly damaged after a car crashed into the building, and caused another vehicle to crash into a different building.The SUV crashed into the front of Checkerbar Food and Liquor on Arcade Street at about 10 p.m.Police say that the SUV first crashed into another vehicle before crashing into the building. The other vehicle crashed into another buildingThe driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, was extracted from her vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening issues. Police believe that the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.The other vehicle had two women in their 20s inside, both of whom were treated on the scene for minor injuries.Both buildings have been determined to be structurally sound.
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Murderer For Hire Shot Pennsylvania State Police Trooper While On Duty
A man who previously served prison time after pleading guilty in connection to a murderer for hire case, has shot a Pennsylvania state police trooper on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Damian Ray Bradford, 41, of Pittsburgh, has been identified as the shooter according to an updated release by Pennsylvania...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Man killed in forklift accident at central Pa. salvage yard ID’d
A 59-year-old man died of blunt force trauma to the head Wednesday after a forklift fell on him while he was working at a York County salvage yard, authorities said. Joseph Kelly, of Dover, was pronounced dead Wednesday at J&K Salvage, 1099 Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, where he was operating a forklift when he died, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
fox29.com
I Love You Guys Foundation conducting emergency evacuation training in Delaware
The I Love You Guys Foundation is heading to Delaware to teach emergency evacuation training to school representatives. Dan Rector, the foundation's Emergency Management Planner, joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to explain.
