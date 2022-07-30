ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing

 3 days ago
www.wral.com

FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

NC gives out a record $105 million in unclaimed cash, but there's more! Find your cash...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legend has it, At the end of every rainbow, is a pot of gold. I don't know if that's true, but I know there's a lot of money owed to folks in the Triad. “It may not be $100,000 in your name, it may be $200 or $300 or $400. It's just stunning what your viewers will find when they go to NCcash.com and look at their name,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
ECONOMY
WFMY NEWS2

Where does all the lottery ticket money go?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Concord Mills Announces New List of Retailers

Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
CONCORD, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall announces vendors

Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As One Of The Most Stressed

Stress is inevitable. Everyone is going to deal with stress at some point in their lives. Or even their day. It’s how you deal with it that makes the biggest difference. And the last few years have been full of stress and anxiety for many people. Whether it’s trying to avoid Covid, working, rising prices due to inflation, or the war in Ukraine, some days I feel like I’m the most stressed than I have been on any day in my life. That might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but gosh don’t we all need a break?
POLITICS
kiss951.com

The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas

Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
CHARLOTTE, NC
K97.5

Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
RALEIGH, NC
