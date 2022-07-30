Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing

www.wral.com
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
2 North Carolinians won a million in massive Mega Millions lottery jackpot
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Raleigh man could’ve been Lucky for Life, settles for one big payday worth $390,000
A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.
Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
NC gives out a record $105 million in unclaimed cash, but there's more! Find your cash...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legend has it, At the end of every rainbow, is a pot of gold. I don't know if that's true, but I know there's a lot of money owed to folks in the Triad. “It may not be $100,000 in your name, it may be $200 or $300 or $400. It's just stunning what your viewers will find when they go to NCcash.com and look at their name,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
my40.tv
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
Where does all the lottery ticket money go?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
