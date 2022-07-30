Jonson Clarke-Harris at the double as Peterborough hit back to stun Cheltenham

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice as Peterborough hit back from two goals down to start the season with a 3-2 win at Cheltenham.

The home side, under new head coach Wade Elliott, deservedly went in 2-0 up at half-time thanks to an own goal and Alfie May’s strike.

Dan Nlundulu caused problems for Posh and he provided the low ball that was turned into his own net by Frankie Kent after 30 minutes.

May opened his account for the season with his 17th goal in his last 19 appearances, seizing on a misplaced pass from Josh Knight and rounding Lucas Bergstrom in the 39th minute.

Clarke-Harris lifted an effort on to the bar and May then forced a block from Bergstrom just before half-time.

Posh boss Grant McCann responded by making three changes, sending on Jack Marriott, Joe Ward and Ben Thompson for the start of the second half.

And it paid off with Sammie Szmodics feeling Ward, who set up Marriott to make it 2-1 in the 59th minute.

Clarke-Harris levelled in emphatic fashion after a low ball from Harrison Burrows was cleared to him by defender Charlie Raglan.

Ward was the provider again in the 72nd minute as Clarke-Harris added his second to complete the turnaround.

Bergstrom made an outstanding save to deny May a leveller in the 74th minute.

