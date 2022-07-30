Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Looking To Build An ‘Enterprise’ Off The Court

DeMar DeRozan had himself an incredible season with the Chicago Bulls last year. After being counted out with the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan was able to show fans that he is still an amazing offensive talent with the heart to match. Before Lonzo Ball's injury, DeRozan was able to help turn the Bulls into a top team in the Eastern Conference, and there is no doubt he is eager to match that success heading into next season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO