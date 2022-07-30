Man stabbed at ASU's Tempe campus, suspects caught

www.fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
Shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a south Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Phoenix police say officers responded to a shooting at a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around 9 p.m. When officers showed up, they initially believed that De’Shawn Shakir Pete had accidentally shot himself.
Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on her father, officials said. Justina Nicole Boloyan, 45, was arrested after she reportedly admitted to throwing the water on her father, David Boloyan, while she took care of him at a home in Phoenix, court documents say.
NBC News
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating shooting at Chandler Mall; no victims located
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a shooting incident at Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall, on Aug. 1. Sierra Thomas, who was at the mall at the time of the incident, described what happened as shoppers ran away. "We're coming down the escalators,...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for stabbing woman at Wild Horse Pass Casino: FBI
GILA RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman last weekend in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler before getting away in a white pickup truck. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot, killed in north Phoenix in alleged act of self-defense
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an alleged act of self-defense in north Phoenix on Monday night. The shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, which is just north of Bell Road. Officers found a...
AZFamily
Police looking for suspects involved in a shooting outside Chandler Fashion Center
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the parking lot of the Chandler Fashion Center on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. outside the mall between Harkins Theatres and Firestone Auto Center. Police say an incident broke out between a group of people and someone began shooting.
AZFamily
Shooter claims self-defense after deadly shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting broke out in a north Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, just north of Bell Road. Authorities arrived and found...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspects arrested after alleged Tempe drug deal ends in murder
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two suspects are now behind bars after an alleged drug deal became deadly in Tempe. The investigation began after officers had discovered a body in an alley near Southern and Priest Drive while responding to a shooting call on July 28. Detectives say they discovered a contact...
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
Two suspects in custody after stabbing on ASU campus overnight
Arizona State University police are looking for two suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed overnight on the Tempe campus.
fox10phoenix.com
Ex-Buckeye officer used department databases to access personal information, police say
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A former Buckeye Police Officer has been indicted for illegally accessing personal information from multiple people, including ex-girlfriends and other members of law enforcement, the department said. Charles Cosgrove, a 10-year veteran of the Buckeye Police Department, was arrested on Monday following an internal investigation that allegedly...
AZFamily
FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in the parking lot of an East Valley casino, and the FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., the FBI says a 31-year-old Phoenix woman...
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police arrest woman after collision kills 1 person, injures 2 others
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested early Sunday after a collision killed one person and injured two others, authorities said. Jaimie Renee Arce, 33, was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after displaying signs and symptoms consistent with impairment following the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house catches fire near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue
PHOENIX - A home caught fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Phoenix, says the fire department in a tweet. The fire ignited a home near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue around 3:50 p.m. The fire department posted a video of the home with black smoke coming from it as crews worked to gain control.
19-Year-Old Tucker Jon Colby Dies In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured two others led to the arrest of a suspect. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce, who displayed all signs of impairment.
fox10phoenix.com
Rob Schneider body cam footage released by Scottsdale PD
Months after the December 2021 encounter, the Scottsdale Police Department released body cam footage. "It was a nice interaction," said Officer Paul Lee, at the time. "These days there is a lot of negativity."
KTAR.com
Ex-Buckeye police officer arrested after indictment on 26 felony counts
PHOENIX – A former West Valley police officer was arrested Monday after being indicted on 26 felony counts for alleged misuse of law enforcement databases while he was still on the job, authorities said. Charles Cosgrove, 38, was taken into custody a week after a grand jury indicted him...
Juvenile in custody after teen dies in shooting in Phoenix
A 17-year-old has died and a juvenile is in custody after a shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix Friday.
