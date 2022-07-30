ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Restorative justice at heart of Tallahassee writer's 'Healing Journey'

Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
A violent act. Senseless loss of life. Scarring mental and physical injuries. How can communities and individuals heal from this type of trauma?

In "A Mother’s Worst Fear Becomes a Healing Journey" (DocUmeant Publishing, 2022), Tallahassee author and social worker Melanie Barton Bragg carries readers through the delicate process of restorative justice. A book launch will be held Aug. 13 at My Favorite Books on Market Street.

Barton Bragg’s writing style walks the line between a novella and a case study, allowing her to present a compelling story with enough narrative distance to maintain the reader’s thoughtful and somewhat objective involvement.

Army widow Sandy Jones is intentional about applying positive physical and mental health strategies so that she can function at work, be a good mother to her teenage son, and look toward the future with a sense of possibility.

However, a phone call from her son’s school throws Sandy into a tailspin. “One of our students wielded a knife in the classroom, and your son is one of the wounded.”

A co-worker accompanies Sandy to the hospital, where they are ushered into a conference room with other distraught parents. Soon enough, Sandy learns that her son will survive his injuries, but a teacher and two other students have died.

Understanding restorative justice

In this community of Army families, military casualties are an understood risk, but knowing that three lives have been lost to a knife-wielding student is incomprehensible.

As the story continues, details are revealed about the health and circumstances of the perpetrator and his family. The young man undergoes medical treatment and awakens with no memory of his murderous rampage.

At this point, Sandy and her community must find a way to heal, and they collectively agree that the young man who committed the violence must come to terms with his actions.

This is where restorative justice comes in. Grief can lead to bitterness and calls for retribution, but bitterness and retribution do not produce healing. Instead, this community grows into an awareness that restitution must be paid, but with a focus on rehabilitating the offender through reconciliation with the victims.

And this is the heart of restorative justice.

In her preface, Barton Bragg writes, “This practice can break down the wall that separates the injured from the accused and prevents impaired mental health for both the victim and the perpetrator.”

A resource for schools

The author is well qualified to write and speak about this process. In addition to being an ordained minister, Barton Bragg is a licensed independent social worker with a doctorate in pastoral counseling.

Barton Bragg also draws upon the seminal works of other local authors who have written about their personal experiences with restorative justice, referencing Kate Grosmaire’s "Forgiving My Daughter’s Killer" and "Wildflowers in the Median: A Restorative Journey into Healing," co-written by Agnes Furey and Leonard Scovens. Appropriately, this book is dedicated to the memory of Agnes Furey.

Barton Bragg hopes that her book, complete with discussion questions, information about mental health and trauma, and an action plan for schools, will be a powerful resource in the hands of school counselors and administrators, as well as providing the tools necessary to shepherd hurting communities toward healing and restoration.

Barton Bragg is a member of Tallahassee Writers Association, a mental health professional, and the author of four books. To learn more about the author and her work, and to find out where to purchase her books, visit TheDrMelanieShow.com.

Susan Koehler is the author of two middle-grade novels, Dahlia in Bloom, a Kirkus Reviews Best of 2019 historical fiction selection that received a starred review from Kirkus, and Nobody Kills Uncle Buster and Gets Away with It, an award-winning contemporary mystery.

If you go

What: Book launch for A Mother's Worst Fear Becomes a Healing Journey," by Melanie Barton Bragg who will available to answer questions and sign copies of the book

When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: My Favorite Books, 1410 Market St Suite C-2, Tallahassee; visit TheDrMelanieShow.com.

