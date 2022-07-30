Lakers News: Dwight Howard Believes He’s Worthy Of Hall Of Fame Induction

lakersnation.com
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Lakers News: Jerry West Believes Bill Russell Is In Same Class As Jackie Robinson
The NBA world lost a true pioneer on Sunday as legendary Boston Celtics center Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Even though Russell haunted the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career, being a major reason Elgin Baylor and Jerry West never won a championship together, his impact on the game far exceeds the Lakers-Celtics rivalry.
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA・
Lakers News: Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Michael Wilbon Names Most "Important" Basketball Player Ever
Who's the most "important" basketball player of all-time?. According to ESPN's Michael Wilbon, it's not Michael Jordan. It's not LeBron James, either. Russell, who died at 88 on Sunday, is the most important person to ever wear a basketball uniform, according to Wilbon. Wilbon expounded on his thoughts on Monday...
NBA・
‘I am finally numb to it’: Myles Turner drops truth bomb on Pacers trade rumors amid Lakers links
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, with the Los Angeles Lakers said to be interested in him and Buddy Hield. Despite all the talks, however, the big man couldn’t care less. It’s not the first time Turner has found himself in...
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis ‘Has Been Working Out With Increased Diligence’ Since June
Anthony Davis has a lot to prove in 2022-23 after two average seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis won a championship ring in his first year in L.A., teaming up with LeBron James to form one of the best All-Star duos in NBA history. The forward averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 50.3% from the field and 33% from downtown in 2019-20.
Lakers News: Max Christie Credits Michigan State For Helping Him Develop Rebounding Skills
The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Max Christie earlier this year, hoping the Michigan State alum can turn into an impactful 3-and-D wing. Despite his slender frame, the Lakers hope the 6-foot-6 guard will develop into a defensive leader, capable of covering multiple positions and taking on the most challenging assignments. And Christie showed potential on the defensive side of the floor during the Las Vegas Summer League, using his long arms to contest shots and largely staying in front of his opponents.
Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Shared Special Relationship With Bill Russell
The NBA and its legendary players have continued to inspire others to be like them on the court while also motivating individuals to be the best version of themselves off the court with Kobe Bryant and Bill Russell being two great examples of that. On Sunday, the NBA mourned the...
Lakers Rumors: Rutgers ‘Making Unexpected Push’ To Recruit Bronny James
As LeBron James is about to become eligible for a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, his son — Bronny — is starting to mull over the next step in his own career, with the 17-year-old nearing high school graduation next summer. Earlier this year, James confirmed...
Louisville G/F Mike James Says He’s Cleared Following Achilles Injury
The redshirt freshman wing was forced to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
