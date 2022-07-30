ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ipswich and Bolton share the spoils

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5C5e_0gypk34q00

Ipswich and Bolton shared the spoils at Portman Road after an entertaining 1-1 draw on the opening day of the Sky Bet League One season.

Aaron Morley’s spot-kick gave Wanderers the lead after Conor Bradley had been fouled before Lee Evans drew Town level from a well-worked set-piece 13 minutes later.

The visitors started the game brightly and Bolton forward Oladapo Afolayan headed over Morley’s corner in the sixth minute.

Bolton deservedly went ahead in the 25th minute after Ipswich debutant Leif Davis clipped Bradley’s heels in the box – and Morley expertly dispatched the resultant penalty.

A cleverly worked corner routine saw Town pull level in the 38th minute when Conor Chaplin’s low delivery was slammed home by Evans at the near post.

The hosts nearly went in front three minutes later but striker Freddie Ladapo was denied by Bradley’s superb last-ditch block.

Ipswich were much improved after the break and Evans went close to putting Ipswich in the lead but his looping header was well-saved by James Trafford.

The hosts continued to probe and Ladapo’s tame effort was saved by Trafford before Burns’ header was deflected just wide 11 minutes from time.

It was one-way traffic in the final stages but Ipswich substitute Tyreece John-Jules fired straight at Trafford before Town skipper Sam Morsy also failed to beat the Wanderers keeper from close range in added time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
SOCCER
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Ladapo
Person
Leif Davis
Person
Conor Chaplin
Person
Sam Morsy
Person
Aaron Morley
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipswich#In The Box#13 Minutes#Close Range#The Sky Bet League
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Alessia Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Alessia Russo has handed over her match-worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed alongside the nation’s treasures. History was made on Sunday as England won a major tournament final – men’s or women’s – for the first time since 1966, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

Girls and boys must have equal access to football in schools, Lionesses say

Girls and boys must be given equal access to football in schools, England’s Lionesses have said, in what they hope will be a “turning point” following their Euro 2022 victory. Members of the England team are calling on ministers to ensure the national curriculum for PE lessons...
SOCCER
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy