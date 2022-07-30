Calaveras Board Chair Folendorf Discusses County Issues

Update at 8:35 p.m.: Although a majority of the people speaking at today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting were opposed to using the former Jamestown Mine site as a Pallet Shelter community, the board decided that doing nothing would be worse. Each supervisor gave their reasons for either backing the site off High School Road or not. District 5 Supervisor Jaron Brandon, whose district includes Jamestown, argued that it would be a “disservice to Jamestown” to go ahead with this site to house the pallet community. He stated, “We are leaping into a quick solution that may very well become a quagmire filled with large unforeseen costs, legal liability, challenges, and responsibilities we are not yet fully aware of.”

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO