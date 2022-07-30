Calaveras Board Chair Folendorf Discusses County Issues

www.mymotherlode.com
Related
mymotherlode.com
Update: Tuolumne County Leaders Vote To Move Forward On Jamestown Pallet Shelter Site
Update at 8:35 p.m.: Although a majority of the people speaking at today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting were opposed to using the former Jamestown Mine site as a Pallet Shelter community, the board decided that doing nothing would be worse. Each supervisor gave their reasons for either backing the site off High School Road or not. District 5 Supervisor Jaron Brandon, whose district includes Jamestown, argued that it would be a “disservice to Jamestown” to go ahead with this site to house the pallet community. He stated, “We are leaping into a quick solution that may very well become a quagmire filled with large unforeseen costs, legal liability, challenges, and responsibilities we are not yet fully aware of.”
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Fire Boosts Groveland Resources
Groveland, CA — A second fire engine is now based in Groveland to help respond to an increased number of calls in the south county. Engine 631, effective today, is parked alongside existing Engine 781, at the Groveland Fire Station which Tuolumne County Fire operates in partnership with the Groveland Community Services District Fire Department.
mymotherlode.com
City Of Sonora To Further Discuss Sales Tax Measure
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council meets this evening and the only item of new business is to select two members of the council to prepare arguments in favor of a sales tax measure in November. We reported earlier, the council voted unanimously at the last meeting to...
Marin, Contra Costa counties affected by drought rules
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
mymotherlode.com
A Fun Night Out To Make Neighborhoods Safer
Sonora, CA – Community-building events are taking place tonight across the country and right here in the Mother Lode. Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are participating in the National Night Out event this evening. The event takes place on the first Tuesday of August each year. The goal is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make them safer. Organizers added that the event “enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement under positive circumstances while bringing back a true sense of community.”
Hanford Sentinel
Facts don't matter to Sacramento's densifying Democrats | Thomas Elias
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous – and unsuccessful – at this task as...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
These roads will take you to California’s highest places
Since these roads cut through remote and extreme wilderness, make sure to have everything you need in case of an unexpected emergency if you plan on traveling through any of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again
SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s great water experiments have failed. It’s time for real solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the State is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the State’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?
(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties. After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually being named the capital of the Golden […]
CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire. Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE. Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to […]
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
eastcountytoday.net
WTF California: We are back as Antioch Continues Down the Drain, Brentwood’s Gone Socialist and More
We are back! California and local cities still have us going WTF. City of Antioch continues to make poor choices, City of Brentwood has gone socialist and now we have this idea that main stream media and lawmakers get to change the narrative on a recession. We also run down who has pulled papers for local elections in East Contra Costa County with a focus on Antioch. Meanwhile, Richmond resents to vote on rent control rates? We also rundown a bunch of state news and provide feedback. Meanwhile, Claryssa Wilson calls in to talk about her upcoming Stuff the Bus Event in Antioch.
mymotherlode.com
Rodriguez, Gerry
Longtime Tuolumne County resident, Gerry Anthony Rodriguez, 76, of Sonora died Monday, August 1, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora Hospital. At his request, no services are planned. Remembrances may be sent to Sonora Cat Rescue, 14653 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370. Date of Death: 08/01/2022. Age: 76. Residence: Tuolumne ,CA.
mymotherlode.com
Update: More Than 1,300 Without Lights This Morning In Calaveras County
Update at 6:35 a.m.: PG&E reports power has been restored to the 312 customers in the Murphys area, but there are still over a thousand customers without electricity in the Moutain Ranch area. Their lights went out just before 10 p.m. last night. The utility did not post a cause for the outage in Murphys.
Comments / 0