Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Week 8 Preview: Remembering 2021 Matchup vs. LSU

By John Macon Gillespie
 3 days ago

The Rebels took home a big win in the Magnolia Bowl last season.

As the countdown to college football season continues, The Grove Report is in the midst of its preview series for each of the games on the Ole Miss Rebels ' schedule.

This week, the staff has focused on the Rebels' week eight matchup with the LSU Tigers, going through an overarching preview , offensive and defensive players to watch from the Bayou Bengals. There have been plenty of moments over the course of this annual rivalry's history, but one of the most fond memories for Rebel fans came last season in Oxford.

Ole Miss entered the matchup with the Tigers with a 5-1 record compared to LSU's mark of 4-3. The Oct. 23 matchup between the two schools also marked the day that former Rebel quarterback Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey was retired in front of a sellout crowd.

The ground game was the bread-and-butter for the Rebels, garnering three rushing touchdowns from three different backs. Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish all found pay dirt, and quarterback Matt Corral connected with tight end Casey Kelly for the lone passing score for Ole Miss on the day.

LSU found the end zone first, jumping out to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before Ole Miss rattled off 17 unanswered points to lead by 10 at halftime. The Rebels would extend their lead to 31-7 before the Tigers found 10 points in the fourth quarter to reach the 31-17 final score.

The win for Ole Miss was its first in the Magnolia Bowl rivalry since 2015, and it gave the Rebels a bowl eligible win total halfway through the season.

