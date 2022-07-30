fstoppers.com
Intentional Camera Movement: Robin
While taking photos of wildlife this morning, this robin landed in front of us. It was too quick for me; so another UN-intentional camera movement photo for the last day of July's Motion theme.
Fstoppers
Thistle and the Bee
In viewing Joe Svelnys' post Motion: Butterflies it reminded me that I captured the same theme last week while hiking the Steens Mountain Wilderness Area in Oregon. This photograph was taken with a RF 15-35mm at 24mm to capture the wide open vista, however when reviewing after I got home I like the heavy crop better.
Fstoppers
Cooperative Osprey
While floating along in a boat on Winnisquam lake, this Osprey sat and posed for me in a pine tree. f/6.3, Auto ISO, 1/1600, 600mm, handheld.
Fstoppers
Create Beautiful Portraits With This $20 DIY Light
Photography can be an expensive pursuit, with cameras, lenses, and lights setting you back thousands and thousands of dollars. While that is true, the operative part is "can be". There are lots of ways to create amazing images on a modest budget. In this video, Pye Jirsa of SLR Lounge...
Fstoppers
How to Turn a Bland Raw File Into an Interesting Photograph
If you are a new photographer and you just started shooting in raw, you have probably noticed that the files look rather flat and bland, especially compared to JPEG files. Don't worry, though, that is exactly what is supposed to happen. If you are wondering how to turn a raw file into an eye-catching finished image, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you how to edit a raw file from start to finish using Photoshop.
Fstoppers
How to Take Long Exposure Landscape Photos
One of the most popular techniques in landscape photography is the long exposure, which allows you to really add your creative take on a scene. However, it takes more than just using a longer shutter speed to create a compelling final result. This helpful video tutorial will show you how to create a long exposure photograph.
Fstoppers
Motion: Butterflies
Had my shutter set lower then I thought and didn't realize till after this brief encounter. I feel the photos are still a success showing just enough motion while freezing the environment. z7ii, f/8.0, 1/125s, 500mm, iso 64 +CPL Filter.
Fstoppers
Valuable Creative Insights and Tips for Mobile Photos and Video: We Interview David Ma
David Ma is a director and filmmaker whose cinematic photos and videos of food have caught the attention of both the culinary and creative worlds, earning him a spot in Adweek's Top 100 Creatives of 2021. In this interview, we learn his valuable creative insights, advice for filmmakers and photographers, and how creating content on the go allows him to be more productive, build stronger client relationships, and make more compelling content.
Fstoppers
4 Reasons Why This Budget 40mm f/2.8 Macro is Amazing
There are so many budget lens manufacturers that I've begun losing count. What I haven't lost track of, however, is how strong the quality has become. I have waxed lyrical about macro photography many times on Fstoppers and I don't foresee that stopping either. Fewer times, but still reasonably regularly, I will sing the praises of the many indie lens manufacturers — primarily out of Asia — who are creating exceptionally fast glass for a fraction of the price we used to have to pay for it.
Fstoppers
Would You Consider This Boudoir?
I don't think I shoot conventional boudoir. It's more like fine art boudoir portraiture. If boudoir and fine art portraiture had a love child, this would be the result. What do you think?
Fstoppers
A Small Cookie With a Wide Bite: We Review the Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie Lens
The Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie lens is one of the new offerings from Venus Optics. With an impressive 109.3-degree field of view, it's currently the widest rectilinear APS-C lens on the market, so how does it perform?. We recently had the opportunity to visit St Kilda, an archipelago 40 miles...
