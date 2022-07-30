ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Fstoppers

Intentional Camera Movement: Robin

While taking photos of wildlife this morning, this robin landed in front of us. It was too quick for me; so another UN-intentional camera movement photo for the last day of July's Motion theme.
Fstoppers

Thistle and the Bee

In viewing Joe Svelnys' post Motion: Butterflies it reminded me that I captured the same theme last week while hiking the Steens Mountain Wilderness Area in Oregon. This photograph was taken with a RF 15-35mm at 24mm to capture the wide open vista, however when reviewing after I got home I like the heavy crop better.
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Fstoppers

Cooperative Osprey

While floating along in a boat on Winnisquam lake, this Osprey sat and posed for me in a pine tree. f/6.3, Auto ISO, 1/1600, 600mm, handheld.
Fstoppers

Create Beautiful Portraits With This $20 DIY Light

Photography can be an expensive pursuit, with cameras, lenses, and lights setting you back thousands and thousands of dollars. While that is true, the operative part is "can be". There are lots of ways to create amazing images on a modest budget. In this video, Pye Jirsa of SLR Lounge...
Fstoppers

How to Turn a Bland Raw File Into an Interesting Photograph

If you are a new photographer and you just started shooting in raw, you have probably noticed that the files look rather flat and bland, especially compared to JPEG files. Don't worry, though, that is exactly what is supposed to happen. If you are wondering how to turn a raw file into an eye-catching finished image, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you how to edit a raw file from start to finish using Photoshop.
Fstoppers

How to Take Long Exposure Landscape Photos

One of the most popular techniques in landscape photography is the long exposure, which allows you to really add your creative take on a scene. However, it takes more than just using a longer shutter speed to create a compelling final result. This helpful video tutorial will show you how to create a long exposure photograph.
Fstoppers

Motion: Butterflies

Had my shutter set lower then I thought and didn't realize till after this brief encounter. I feel the photos are still a success showing just enough motion while freezing the environment. z7ii, f/8.0, 1/125s, 500mm, iso 64 +CPL Filter.
Fstoppers

Valuable Creative Insights and Tips for Mobile Photos and Video: We Interview David Ma

David Ma is a director and filmmaker whose cinematic photos and videos of food have caught the attention of both the culinary and creative worlds, earning him a spot in Adweek's Top 100 Creatives of 2021. In this interview, we learn his valuable creative insights, advice for filmmakers and photographers, and how creating content on the go allows him to be more productive, build stronger client relationships, and make more compelling content.
Fstoppers

4 Reasons Why This Budget 40mm f/2.8 Macro is Amazing

There are so many budget lens manufacturers that I've begun losing count. What I haven't lost track of, however, is how strong the quality has become. I have waxed lyrical about macro photography many times on Fstoppers and I don't foresee that stopping either. Fewer times, but still reasonably regularly, I will sing the praises of the many indie lens manufacturers — primarily out of Asia — who are creating exceptionally fast glass for a fraction of the price we used to have to pay for it.
Fstoppers

Would You Consider This Boudoir?

I don't think I shoot conventional boudoir. It's more like fine art boudoir portraiture. If boudoir and fine art portraiture had a love child, this would be the result. What do you think?
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Black Bear Breaks Into Connecticut Family’s Kitchen, Raids Fridge & Refuses To Leave

At the end of the day, I’m convinced that bears are simply just guys being dudes, and want to hangout. I know, I know. Mama bears can be absolutely lethal when it comes to protecting their cubs, but from what I’ve seen, bears are either the fiercest predators in the wilderness, or they simply just want to hangout in the woods, or just chill in people’s backyard and kick it with everybody else. We saw a number of incidents where […] The post Big Ol’ Black Bear Breaks Into Connecticut Family’s Kitchen, Raids Fridge & Refuses To Leave first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
