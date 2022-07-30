Monsoon Forecast for July 30th

www.signalsaz.com
August 1st Monsoon Forecast
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 1st provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Due to high-pressure overhead, the week will start with a warming trend and a downturn in storms through Wednesday. Storms will be more isolated at the beginning of this week and become more widespread starting Thursday and into the weekend. Isolated showers are expected to form over the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County today. Grounds are saturated from the amount of precipitation we’ve received. Be aware of flash flood-prone areas and stay alert to watches and warnings in your area.
KOLD-TV
Flash flood damages Catalina Foothills homes, prompts evacuations
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was one of the worst storms this monsoon. Sunday night, heavy rainfall swept through the Catalina Foothills neighborhood. A flash flood displaced more than a dozen people and left devastation in its wake. On Monday, crews removed debris from Havasu Road, near Columbus...
KTAR.com
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
prescottenews.com
Monsoon Season – The Good, The Bad and the Downright Dangerous – YCSO
Ah. Monsoon season. We have reasons to love it and reasons to hate it. Our lakes, plants and water tables are grateful for the much-needed rain. Our hairdos’, suede shoes and cute outfits – not so much. However, whether you love or resent the weather, there are dangers that come with the monsoons as well.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch in place for Northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a Flash Flood Watch for Coconino, Gila, Navajo, and Yavapai counties until 5 a.m. Sunday. Showers are expected to develop throughout the afternoon. In the Valley, rain chances are up to 30%. Highs today will reach 100 across the Phoenix metro. It’s below...
12news.com
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 17:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County east of Dewey-Homboldt in west central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 534 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Spring Valley, or 14 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherry and Powell Springs Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
kslnewsradio.com
Flash Flood warning issued for Southern and Eastern Utah
WASHINGTON AND KANE COUNTY, Utah – Due to thunderstorms in Southern Utah today, a flash flood warning has been put in place. A moderate, 2 out of 4, weather risk was set by the National Weather Service. Slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are expected to see flash...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The threat of flash flooding continues as monsoon storms develop across Arizona
PHOENIX — The monsoon is bringing a week of storms and flooding to Arizona. That threat continues tonight and this weekend as high pressure to our east is allowing abundant monsoon moisture to flow in, while also taking the edge off of our extreme heat. Daytime highs will only...
12news.com
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood, Thursday, July 28.
ARIZONA, USA — If you woke up to showers Thursday morning, you're not alone. Storms made their way across the Valley. Severe storms popped up in areas including Scottsdale and Ahwatukee, leaving considerable amounts of rain. The flood watch that has been in place across most of Arizona will...
AZFamily
Oh, the humidity! Here are answers to 11 questions Arizonans ask about the monsoon
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here in Arizona, we celebrate our “dry heat” as a badge of sorts. So, it’s not shocking why the rest of the country can’t understand why Arizonans are complaining about the humidity this weekend. We’re just not used to it! We’ve compiled answers to some typical questions being asked this weekend about the humidity and Arizona’s monsoon storms.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Photo of the Day - August 2022
Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. Choose one of the following ways to submit your photos:. Tag your photos with #Fox10Phoenix on Instagram. Message us your...
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 1st, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Wilhoit Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Calvary Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
ABC 15 News
Goc. Ducey declares State of Emergency for Coconino County
Governor Doug Ducey declared a State of Emergency Tuesday for the monsoon storms that began on July 23 and triggered flooding in Coconino County. Gov. Ducey had previously declared an emergency in Coconino County on July 12 for the storms that caused flooding, debris flows and temporary road closures in the area.
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
