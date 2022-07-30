ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Topsail Beach, NC

Officials: Body of missing swimmer found, identified

By Jason O. Boyd, Claire Curry
CBS 17
CBS 17
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33soYh_0gypjWNd00

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a swimmer who went missing after an attempted rescue on Friday has been located, officials tell WNCT’s Claire Curry.

The body of Moses Muchai, 24, of Texas, was found Monday, officials said. An autopsy was done where his fingerprints confirmed his identity. North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for him not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago.

The search continued Monday, which was the fourth day since officials reported Muchai went under after an attempt to rescue him and his 12-year-old brother.

North Topsail Beach Fire Chief Chad Soward told Curry Saturday morning two people were caught in waves and one was saved. The other person was drug out into the Atlantic Ocean and not seen again.

CBS affiliate WWAY reporter Annick Joseph reports the rescued person was a 12-year-old named Jayden, Moses’ brother.

Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told Curry on Saturday morning that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the Coast Guard, responded to a call Friday afternoon. Officials said they were called to the area close to where another drowning victim, Antwaun Jackson, 40, of Jacksonville, was reported missing back on July 9.

His body was never found.

“We received the call (Friday) about quarter to five, two victims, two subjects in the water struggling to swim,” said Chad Soward, North Topsail Beach fire chief. “Fire and PD (police) were dispatched through to 911 Center.

“When a fire swimmer went in the water, he immediately was able to get to the younger victim, get him back in. By the time he reentered the water, the second victim had gone under.”

The search continued Saturday and was suspended Saturday evening due to weather conditions. It picked up Sunday before being suspended again later in the day due to weather conditions.

Soward said Saturday those involved were there on a family vacation from all over the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, NAVY says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. The Navy said that he had reported to […]
ETOWAH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
City
Waves, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Topsail Beach, NC
North Topsail Beach, NC
Crime & Safety
City
North Topsail Beach, NC
North Topsail Beach, NC
Sports
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina beaches report jellyfish swarms

CAROLINA BEACH — Several southeastern North Carolina beaches reported swarms of jellyfish and, thus, jellyfish stings earlier this week. However, the worst may have past according to Captain Tony Wallace with Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Atlantic Ocean#Accident#Wway#The Coast Guard
CBS 17

Rare baby turtle with ‘genetic deviation’ found along NC beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found along a North Carolina beach last month, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
ANIMALS
FOX8 News

North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries

Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

Mystery solved! Strange creatures found on North Carolina beach identified

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina museum workers have identified some strange creatures they found recently. Back in July, members of the turtle patrol team with the Cape Lookout National Seashore found the creatures on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. Last week, researchers with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences […]
WILDLIFE
CBS 17

CBS 17

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy