Officials: Body of missing swimmer found, identified

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a swimmer who went missing after an attempted rescue on Friday has been located, officials tell WNCT’s Claire Curry.

The body of Moses Muchai, 24, of Texas, was found Monday, officials said. An autopsy was done where his fingerprints confirmed his identity. North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for him not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago.

The search continued Monday, which was the fourth day since officials reported Muchai went under after an attempt to rescue him and his 12-year-old brother.

North Topsail Beach Fire Chief Chad Soward told Curry Saturday morning two people were caught in waves and one was saved. The other person was drug out into the Atlantic Ocean and not seen again.

CBS affiliate WWAY reporter Annick Joseph reports the rescued person was a 12-year-old named Jayden, Moses’ brother.

Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told Curry on Saturday morning that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the Coast Guard, responded to a call Friday afternoon. Officials said they were called to the area close to where another drowning victim, Antwaun Jackson, 40, of Jacksonville, was reported missing back on July 9.

His body was never found.

“We received the call (Friday) about quarter to five, two victims, two subjects in the water struggling to swim,” said Chad Soward, North Topsail Beach fire chief. “Fire and PD (police) were dispatched through to 911 Center.

“When a fire swimmer went in the water, he immediately was able to get to the younger victim, get him back in. By the time he reentered the water, the second victim had gone under.”

The search continued Saturday and was suspended Saturday evening due to weather conditions. It picked up Sunday before being suspended again later in the day due to weather conditions.

Soward said Saturday those involved were there on a family vacation from all over the country.

