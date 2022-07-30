ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena, CA

Expect Traffic Delays In And Around The City Due To Blue Note Jazz Festival

SFGate
 3 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madera. County through 445 PM PDT... At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles west of Mammouth Mountain, or 14 miles west of Mammoth...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helena, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
Saint Helena, CA
Government
SFGate

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Bay City#Music Festival#Blue Note
SFGate

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy