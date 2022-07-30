www.themorningsun.com
Related
WNEM
Back to School: Hemlock Public Schools
Barb Smith from the Barb Smith Suicide Network Resource and Response Network talks about the upcoming Walk For Hope. In this edition of Education Matters, we're talking about why students should consider early middle college over a traditional high school experience. Food Plot for Fall Hunting. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022...
Morning Sun
Honors Program leader steps down, interim named
David Patton, Central Michigan University’s interim senior vice provost for academic affairs, announced that Nicole Sparling Barco will step down from her role as director of the CMU Honors Program. Sparling Barco was appointed to the position by former Provost Mary Schutten in July 2020 following the departure of...
Michigan Professor Who Welcomed Students With a Vulgar Rant Video Quits and Settles for $95K
A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a three-year gag order. As part of the deal, Barry Mehler retired from Ferris State University rather than face possible termination...
Morning Sun
Saddling up at the fair
Her parents own a dairy farm but Karlee Whitmore is focused these days on her 5-year-old quarter horse, Viola. The 16-year-old Ithaca High School student is showing Viola at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth this week. Having shown animals at the fair since she was about 7-years-old, the daughter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morning Sun
A mayor known for her kindness
If there were anyone Ithaca’s Mayor Alice Schafer found she couldn’t get along with, nobody has the slightest hint who that might be. It’s fair enough to say that nearly all the residents of Ithaca -and beyond the city limits as well – are grieving along with her family following Schafer’s death on July 30.
wsgw.com
Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Hires New Superintendent
The Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Board of Education has hired a new superintendent. Justin Ralston will be joining the district in late August, replacing Eric Allshouse. Ralston has worked as a leader in the Washington D.C. school district for the past nine years, most recently as a high school principal. Prior to working in Washington, Ralston served as a special education co-chair and taught special education classes in government, world history, and geometry at the high school level in Prince George’s County, MD.
Morning Sun
Neyer wins 92nd House race in rural-urban split
Longtime farmer and Isabella County planning commission member Jerry Neyer won the 92nd House Republican primary Tuesday in a race that split largely along rural-urban lines with his closest competitor, Mt. Pleasant counselor Erin Zimmer. With 100 percent of precincts reporting Neyer received 2,876 votes; Zimmer received 2,072 votes; Gene...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay City Public Schools voting on updates to student code of conduct
BAY CITY, MI—With a brief agenda, the Bay City school board will be gathering for this week’s meeting on Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. to discuss a handful of agenda items. At that July 11 meeting, a good portion of the gathering was focused on protesters asking the board to do something about alleged racist remarks made by Trustee Thomas Baird.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
What If God chooses you?
My heart fell when my friend Gary Harms shared with me a statistic. “Sixty-one percent of the babies born at our local hospital have drugs and/or alcohol in their blood samples at birth.” How could this be when we live in such a rural northern Michigan community? That kind of problem only happens in big cities like Detroit or Chicago not villages like Roscommon. Checking the stats on the internet I found that many hospitals around the country are experiencing similar numbers.
Morning Sun
Jacob Munger shows off 6-month-old feeder at Gratiot County Fair for Youth
For nearly all of the 4-H kids at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth, nothing beats this week at the fair. “It’s like the best week of the summer,” said Jacob Munger, of Sumner Township, who’s presenting his feeder at the Alma fairgrounds. The 18-year-old son of...
Michigan Woman Featured on A&E’s Neighborhood Wars
After a Bay City, Michigan woman's lousy behavior went viral on TikTok, the moment was featured on A&E's Neighborhood Wars. In November of 2021, a TikTok video recorded in Kawkawlin, Michigan just outside of Bay City went insanely viral. The original video has been viewed 22 million times. That doesn't count the many copies of this video floating around on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. The viral video shows a woman in a purple shirt that seems to be super angry about a maintenance worker who is taking care of leaves with a leaf blower. She starts out by yelling, pretending to be on the phone, and standing in between the worker and leaving so she can't do her job. Then, things escalate quickly. The angry resident physically assaults the trailer park maintenance worker and it is all caught on video. The original viral TikTok video is below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsgw.com
Midland River Festival Starts with Fun Activities This Week
Starting Thursday, August 4, the Midland River Festival kicks off with Main Street Glow, a hot air balloon basket spectacle along Main Street. From 7:00 to 8:30 P.M., the balloon baskets will fire up their burners, providing shoppers and diners a unique view of downtown. Residents can see the baskets up close and speak with the balloonists.
Woman charged in deaths of 2 bicyclists on Make-A-Wish charity ride in Michigan
A woman was charged Monday with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were hit by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in western Michigan. Five men were hit Saturday in Ionia County during a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The two who died were...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Wyoming woman heads to prison for causing two drunken crashes in Bay City in one night
BAY CITY, MI — Months ago, a woman with a history of drunken driving moved from Wyoming to Michigan, fleeing incarceration in the Equality State. Newly situated in Bay City, she ended up causing two drunken crashes in the same night and as a result, she’s now moving to prison.
fox2detroit.com
Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
Morning Sun
Florida parolee tasered following chase through Lake Isabella neighborhood
A parolee transferred to Michigan from Florida was tasered following a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 80 mph through a Lake Isabella neighborhood. The man is also suspected of receiving items stolen from a Gilmore Township storage unit. A deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said he tasered...
Mounted deputy fighting for her life after fall from horse at Clare County Fair in West Michigan
A blunder at a fair in West Michigan has severely injured a law enforcement member after she fell while getting off her horse – and the horse presumably fell on top of her.
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine which candidates will see success in the primaries and move forward to the November election. Depending on their party affiliation, Bay County voters will be selecting from a variety of candidates, including four...
Comments / 0