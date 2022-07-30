ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare, MI

WNEM

Back to School: Hemlock Public Schools

Barb Smith from the Barb Smith Suicide Network Resource and Response Network talks about the upcoming Walk For Hope. In this edition of Education Matters, we're talking about why students should consider early middle college over a traditional high school experience. Food Plot for Fall Hunting. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022...
HEMLOCK, MI
Morning Sun

Honors Program leader steps down, interim named

David Patton, Central Michigan University's interim senior vice provost for academic affairs, announced that Nicole Sparling Barco will step down from her role as director of the CMU Honors Program. Sparling Barco was appointed to the position by former Provost Mary Schutten in July 2020 following the departure of...
Morning Sun

Saddling up at the fair

Her parents own a dairy farm but Karlee Whitmore is focused these days on her 5-year-old quarter horse, Viola. The 16-year-old Ithaca High School student is showing Viola at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth this week. Having shown animals at the fair since she was about 7-years-old, the daughter...
ITHACA, MI
Clare, MI
Clare, MI
Freeland, MI
Ithaca, MI
Morning Sun

A mayor known for her kindness

If there were anyone Ithaca's Mayor Alice Schafer found she couldn't get along with, nobody has the slightest hint who that might be. It's fair enough to say that nearly all the residents of Ithaca -and beyond the city limits as well – are grieving along with her family following Schafer's death on July 30.
ITHACA, MI
wsgw.com

Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Hires New Superintendent

The Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Board of Education has hired a new superintendent. Justin Ralston will be joining the district in late August, replacing Eric Allshouse. Ralston has worked as a leader in the Washington D.C. school district for the past nine years, most recently as a high school principal. Prior to working in Washington, Ralston served as a special education co-chair and taught special education classes in government, world history, and geometry at the high school level in Prince George's County, MD.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
Morning Sun

Neyer wins 92nd House race in rural-urban split

Longtime farmer and Isabella County planning commission member Jerry Neyer won the 92nd House Republican primary Tuesday in a race that split largely along rural-urban lines with his closest competitor, Mt. Pleasant counselor Erin Zimmer. With 100 percent of precincts reporting Neyer received 2,876 votes; Zimmer received 2,072 votes; Gene...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location

SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
SAGINAW, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

What If God chooses you?

My heart fell when my friend Gary Harms shared with me a statistic. "Sixty-one percent of the babies born at our local hospital have drugs and/or alcohol in their blood samples at birth." How could this be when we live in such a rural northern Michigan community? That kind of problem only happens in big cities like Detroit or Chicago not villages like Roscommon. Checking the stats on the internet I found that many hospitals around the country are experiencing similar numbers.
ROSCOMMON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Woman Featured on A&E's Neighborhood Wars

After a Bay City, Michigan woman's lousy behavior went viral on TikTok, the moment was featured on A&E's Neighborhood Wars. In November of 2021, a TikTok video recorded in Kawkawlin, Michigan just outside of Bay City went insanely viral. The original video has been viewed 22 million times. That doesn't count the many copies of this video floating around on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. The viral video shows a woman in a purple shirt that seems to be super angry about a maintenance worker who is taking care of leaves with a leaf blower. She starts out by yelling, pretending to be on the phone, and standing in between the worker and leaving so she can't do her job. Then, things escalate quickly. The angry resident physically assaults the trailer park maintenance worker and it is all caught on video. The original viral TikTok video is below.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Midland River Festival Starts with Fun Activities This Week

Starting Thursday, August 4, the Midland River Festival kicks off with Main Street Glow, a hot air balloon basket spectacle along Main Street. From 7:00 to 8:30 P.M., the balloon baskets will fire up their burners, providing shoppers and diners a unique view of downtown. Residents can see the baskets up close and speak with the balloonists.
MIDLAND, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival

MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
MUNGER, MI
MLive

Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine which candidates will see success in the primaries and move forward to the November election. Depending on their party affiliation, Bay County voters will be selecting from a variety of candidates, including four...
BAY COUNTY, MI

