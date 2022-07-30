Minecraft Responds to Backlash Over New Reporting System

comicbook.com
NME
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumor Claims Popular Feature Is Being Removed
According to a new rumor, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release later this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite they will do so without a popular feature introduced by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon hasn't changed much since it debuted back in 1996 via Pokemon Red and Green. That said, when Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released earlier this year, it perhaps evolved the formula substantially. While doing this, it removed or changed many features and mechanics considered classic to the series. For example, it removed auto evolution, much to the delight of many Pokemon fans. Rather than force players to spam "B" after every level when a Pokemon was ready to evolve it gave players agency in when a Pokemon evolves. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet walk this back, or apparently, the pair of games do.
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.
Google’s AI chatbot—sentient and similar to ‘a kid that happened to know physics’—is also racist and biased, fired engineer contends
Engineers developing such technology "have never been poor ... never lived in communities of color ... never lived in the developing nations of the world," Blake Lemoine told Insider.
ComicBook
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Shares Saddening Update With Fans
Masahiro Sakurai, the beloved director behind Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has shared a saddening update with fans related to the popular platform fighting game. For those that follow Sakurai on social media, they've likely become accustomed to seeing him post a new image associated with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate each day for a prolonged period of time. And while this trend is still continuing until this day, Sakurai has now said that this will no longer hold true later in the month.
British inventor who claims to be the secret son of DeLorean motor mogul is banned from using its branding on his Back to the Future-style Reliant Robins after being sued by US car giant
An inventor making bizarre Back to the Future DeLorean cars out of converted Reliant Robins has been banned from carrying on his business by a judge. Tyler Delorean was ordered to remove all DeLorean Motor Company signs from his cars, website and merchandise, and has been banned from using the DeLorean as a trademark.
The next Steam update will make it harder to find great PC games
Valve is changing the rules for developers on Steam, meaning they can no longer add review scores or awards to their game’s main store images. The new rules will kick into effect on September 1, 2022, from which point on games like The Quarry, Hades and It Takes Two will need to update their imagery to match the clutter-free pics of games like Elden Ring.
Android Authority
This working GameBoy phone case is the ultimate time and money waster
Button mash that boredom away. Yes, that’s a GameBoy case. A fully functioning GameBoy case, to be precise. Well, of sorts — it’s not an officially licensed Nintendo product. In fact, I doubt the manufacturer has the rights to market such a close likeness of the iconic...
