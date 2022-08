Amarillo College's sidewalk art contest, Chalk It Up, has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

AC's annual competition, which was scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. until noon, was washed out due to the rain storms that Amarillo has had yesterday and today.

According to the community college, the event will not be rescheduled for a later date, and it plans to return again in 2023.