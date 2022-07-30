www.svvoice.com
crimevoice.com
Bay Area man booked amid organized retail theft investigation
All photos courtesy of San Francisco Police Department. San Francisco police have arrested a suspect and recovered nearly $200,000 in stolen merchandise amid a four-month organized retail theft investigation. San Francisco PD’s Burglary Unit and Organized Retail Theft Task Force launched the investigation in early 2022, specifically focusing on thefts...
Alameda County conservatorship drains estates of elderly it cares for, Grand Jury finds
Family members claim abuse of loved ones by care facilities and courts under conservatorship. Mildred Rodriguez in her niece’s, Cathy Rodriguez, vehicle on September 2, 2018.(Courtesy of Cathy Rodriguez)
Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away. A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan […]
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City area man hospitalized after assault
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly woman attacked, robbed in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - An elderly woman in San Francisco was attacked Sunday late afternoon. Upon receiving report of a robbery, San Francisco police went to the 100 block of Francisco Street Sunday at about 5:02 p.m. There, police found the 70-year-old victim, who said she was approached by four juvenile...
Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death
SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
Woman arrested for possession of ‘ghost gun’
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested Saturday for possession of an unserialized firearm, or ‘ghost gun’, according to police. A police officer with the Antioch Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver fled from the area, but the police officer was able to locate the vehicle parked […]
thesfnews.com
Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape
SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco. According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m. Kassandra “Sandy”...
KTVU FOX 2
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating an attempted triple homicide on the 200 block of Salinas Street that occurred Monday morning. At around 1:37 a.m., police went to the corner of Salinas Street and Howard Street for a ShotSpotter activation that showed multiple rounds had been fired, said police. They found evidence of a The post Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street appeared first on KION546.
5 arrested in Los Gatos in connection with Walnut Creek Apple store robbery
:LOS GATOS -- Police in Los Gatos arrested two people Saturday suspected of stealing items from an Apple store in Walnut Creek, according to authorities. The Los Gatos-Monte Serano Police Department posted on Facebook about the arrests Saturday evening. Police did not provide details on the robbery at the Walnut Creek Apple store beyond the fact that the "grab and run" happened sometime Saturday morning. Later Saturday, officers located the suspect vehicle associated with the crime on Los Gatos Boulevard. Police initiated a high-risk and took the two occupants into custody. A vehicle search uncovered two loaded handguns, including one that was "ghost gun" with its serial number removed and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. As officers conducted their investigation, they learned the occupants were associated to three more subjects in a second vehicle at an adjacent shopping center. Police said that vehicle contained all of the stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones that were taken from the Walnut Creek Apple Store earlier as well as several bags of marijuana. All five subjects were taking into custody. Police did not identify any of the suspects.
Police activity causes traffic alert on Southbound 101 in SF
Drivers are encouraged to avoid 101 Southbound at Division and Bryant Streets due to police activity, according to a tweet from San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.
KTVU FOX 2
Man gets jail time after yelling 'Blue Lives Matter,' threatening family in Burlingame
San Francisco man gets jail time for threatening family wearing BLM shirts in Burlingame restaurant. A San Francisco man will spend two months in jail after threatening a family that was wearing 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts at a Burlingame restaurant in June of 2020. The 56-year-old man was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Officials with the San Mateo District Attorney's Office say the man yelled "blue lives matter" at the family and threatened to shoot them.
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen
FREMONT, Calif. - The city of Fremont has asked a federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded the family of a slain pregnant teenager an unprecedented $21 million. In court documents filed in late July, attorney Patrick Moriarty and his colleagues said that the award amount in favor of Elena Mondragon's mother "cannot stand" because the amount is "clearly excessive" and should be stricken or reduced.
Card skimmer, hidden camera found at Bank of America ATM near downtown Hollister
Hollister Police are warning Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts after finding a card skimming device and hidden camera at an ATM near the downtown area this week. The post Card skimmer, hidden camera found at Bank of America ATM near downtown Hollister appeared first on KION546.
kgoradio.com
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SFGate
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
Freeway shooting injures two people
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).
