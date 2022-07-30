Nebraska DB Javin Wright Returns to Practice

After dealing with blood clot issues, Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Javin Wright returned to practice on Friday.

In September, Wright announced that he underwent surgery for a blood clot.

Wright looked sharp at practice, and he even came away with an interception .

Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher applauded Wright’s work in the film room.

“What Javin does the best, he’s probably (one of them) if there’s a top five guys on the team who watches the most film – so he’s in the office,” Fisher said via 247 Sports . “So he’s in the office all day long. And he’s either in my office or he’s up and down that hallway all day long. So with the time he’s spent away from the game with his injuries, he still was around the game in the film room. So it was only a matter of time for him to get back in shape … which he’s doing now. But mentally he never lost it.”

Wright has flashed upside in the past. Last spring, he made this one-handed interception during practice:

Wright being back on the field is great news. The sophomore could be in store for a breakout season.

